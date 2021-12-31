New Year’s Eve! As time goes by, New Year’s is less an opportunity for all-out partying than it is a time for reflection, remembrance and honoring the past.
Lively Facebook groups such as “Old Pics of Colorado Springs” tend to present our once-magnificent Victorian Downtown as an irreplaceable civic treasure thoughtlessly destroyed by greedy developers and bankers working in concert with half-witted city bureaucrats. While there’s some truth in that perspective, it’s interesting to look at Downtown as simply a business venue. The hundreds of locally-owned small businesses based there saw it as a competitive space, one where only the strong survived — sort of like a sports arena.
Growing up, I had a front-row seat since both of my parents owned Downtown small businesses. My father was an investment broker, while my mother owned a bookshop.
Starting in the late 1940s, I occasionally helped out at the bookshop after school and on weekends. It wasn’t exactly fun — it was a duty, and an education on the difficulties of retail sales.
Initially bankrolled by my grandfather, Edith Farnsworth’s Book Shop started out in 1924 in a ground-floor retail space in The Broadmoor hotel. Hers was the only bookstore in The Broadmoor, but there were four booksellers Downtown; Crow-Norris Art & Stationery, Grimwood’s, McCauley’s Old Bookstore and Silliman & Truax.
It soon became clear to Edith that the carriage trade wasn’t enough to support her business. Spencer Penrose often stopped in the store, clearly more interested in flirting with her than buying books.
“Oh, Spec never read a book in his life,” Edith remembered with amusement 50 years later, “but he always had good stories.” She eventually moved Downtown, and spent the next 30 years hopscotching from one small space to another. She started on Pikes Peak Avenue, moved to Cascade Avenue and finished on Kiowa Street. Her unique selling point was to present her shop as a haven for cultured, educated, apolitical and socially aware women and men. In an era when educated young women had few work options, a women-owned bookstore was a good one. The clientele was polite and undemanding, and sexual harassment wouldn’t be an issue.
Edith hired smart, fun and (at least to a 10-year-old!) fatally attractive young women. Hildegard Neil, born of a prominent Colorado Springs family, worked in the bookshop for 15 years. Tatiana de Fircks, a delightful, creative and (again to a 10-year old!) exotic woman from New York City worked there as well. In 1952, Tatiana designed a window display promoting Money Mountain, Marshall Sprague’s Cripple Creek history. Entered in a national contest, Tatiana’s display won third prize — quite a triumph for a small-town bookseller.
Edith was fearless and loyal. In the early 1930s, Colorado Springs banker Walter Davis fled town after his speculative investments and embezzlement had bankrupted his Building and Loan Company, robbing thousands of depositors of their life savings. He abandoned his family, who became objects of horrified scorn. His daughter Dorothy Davis was broke and desperate and a friend — so Edith hired her. It may have been a smart business decision though, since Davis’ presence might have brought in curious customers. Davis was eventually apprehended in New York, and died by suicide in jail.
The bookshop may have been a Downtown cultural beacon, but it was a demanding grind as well. Edith was often up for hours after the rest of the family had gone to bed, sending out bills and invoices, scanning trade publications and calculating inventories. Stock had to be replenished, titles returned or discounted, advertising decisions made and taxes paid.
And yeah, there was competition. Edith’s contemporaries Carol Truax and Ruth Silliman operated Their Book Shop on Pikes Peak Avenue from 1924 to 1949, when it was sold to Marsh & Ann Cross. Henry Clausen sold old books from his near-Downtown store, Hathaway’s sold newspapers and magazines.
But Edith persisted until 1960, when she sold the shop to Hildegard Neil. It was a great decision, since an engaging young couple had just opened a new Downtown store: the Chinook Bookshop.
Sixty years later, a new Downtown is arising, sweeping away the tattered remnants of the past. Yet I’m sure locally owned retailers still stay up late at night doing the books, work long hours, compete eagerly and even put their kids to work… Go ahead, it’ll do ‘em good!
