We chugged slowly up the mountain, opened the windows and enjoyed the changing views. The summit was shrouded by a dense white cloud that never lifted...
Six generations of my family have lived in Colorado Springs, beginning with my great-grandmother Harriet Peck Farnsworth and most recently my two great-grandchildren, Life and Veda Hazlehurst-Perrone. Most of my days have been spent here at the foot of Pikes Peak, the mountain that defines our city and our region.
I love the peak but ignored it. The mountain has been there for 50 million years and it will endure for many millions more. I figured that humans don’t really affect this vast monolith, so I didn’t worry about the consequences of human activity on the mountain.
I was naïve. It wasn’t until the mid-1980s, when I became a (very slow) long-distance runner and a (very clumsy) mountaineer that I began to understand the impact of human activity upon Colorado’s mountains. Of all the high summits, Pikes Peak was the most damaged.
Inspired by the charismatic ultramarathoner Gail Snyder, I became a Pikes Peak activist. In the 1990s, Snyder authored the Huber Report documenting the massive environmental damage caused by erosion and sedimentation from the then-unpaved Pikes Peak Highway. The city ignored the report, the Sierra Club sued and the city caved.
It was a great victory, but there was still a mess to clean up. The summit of America’s mountain had become America’s junkyard, a crumbling parking lot ringed by graceless utilitarian structures. We needed to sweep away the junk, build anew and create a summit worthy of our city and region. It would send a message: We’re not parasites trying to make a buck, but good stewards of this unique place.
Nothing happened. It was too contentious, too complicated and too expensive. Someone would have to drive the process, find the money, get all the stakeholders to buy in to the deal — and then came June 7, 2011, when Steve Bach became the city’s first strong mayor.
I knew Steve didn’t think small. As he settled into the job, we got into the habit of meeting at Wooglin’s for coffee and gossip. I pitched him again and again on a summit rebuild, and even got together with former County Commissioner Jim Bensberg to write a formal report on the project. He was noncommittal but eventually put things in motion.
Ten years and 23 days after Bach was sworn in, I ran into him as we were about to board the cog railway for the formal opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.
“This is all your fault, Hazlehurst!” he said. “You pestered me and pestered me, gave me the report, so I just told [city Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services] Karen [Palus] to go ahead with it.”
“What’d she say?” I asked.
“She was stunned,” he replied. “She probably thought I was crazy. But you know Karen — if it’s doable, she’ll do it.”
It was a joy to board the train, to see so many old friends and to feel thankful for the thousands of people who made this happen. Start with Palus, who literally moved mountains to get the deal done. Mayor John Suthers’ extraordinary competence and vast political skills brought it to fruition. Particular thanks to Phil Anschutz, our beneficent billionaire who ponied up $100 million to reanimate a 130-year-old railway — not for his investment portfolio, but for our community. And big thanks to Jack Glavan, the longtime boss of Pikes Peak–America’s Mountain, Stuart Coppedge and RTA Architects, GE Johnson Construction Company and scores of other contractors and subcontractors who got the job done.
The new Pikes Peak Visitor Center is a spectacular, highly functional light-filled delight, even on a foggy day without summit views. The bathrooms are as spacious as those in a Cripple Creek casino and the café is large and inviting,
The passengers trudged obediently to an upper plaza where they gathered in the cold and fog for speeches. Shivering, miserable and figuring that I’d heard enough, I slipped out and headed for the café.
A little while after settling in, a familiar figure strode into view.
“Can I buy you sandwich?” Steve Bach asked.
“I’m OK,” I replied, “But I’m going to report you for unauthorized entry into a no-speech zone.”
Just a couple of old guys having fun…