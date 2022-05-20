Twenty years ago an unknown number popped up on my very new, very cool and then remarkable little device called a cellular phone. I answered — local numbers were always local, and spam calls weren’t a thing.
Introducing himself, the caller had a strange proposition. “I read your piece in the [Business Journal’s sister publication the Colorado Springs] Independent about the Burns [Theatre],” he said, “and I have something you should have.”
Sounded interesting — so I gave him my address and he showed up a few hours later. He had a gigantic, dilapidated hanging lamp that had been created from a stained glass sign that had hung over the ticket booth at the Burns.
“I thought maybe you could restore it as a sign, or fix it up and hang it up in your house,” he said. “I don’t have any room for it.”
So I took it with thanks, put it in the basement and there it sat for almost 20 years — until we embarked on another attempt to declutter our ancient home.
Honoring my sort-of commitment two decades earlier, I hauled the once-and-future sign to Linda “The Glassy Lady” for restoration. She did an amazing job — it was breathtakingly beautiful. We thought about hanging it on our cluttered walls, but it was heavy, fragile and too vulnerable to our leaping, roughhousing young dog. It was always destined for the Pioneers Museum, so I schlepped it over earlier this week.
They were delighted to have it, and I was delighted to give it. Our city-owned history museum is an extraordinary asset to the community, free to all comers, unpretentious, fun and endlessly interesting. The museum’s core purpose: to build a lasting connection to the Pikes Peak region by preserving and sharing our cultural history.
The resplendent Burns became the beloved Chief Theater. It retained its extraordinary architecture and interior decoration, delighting generations of moviegoers until it was gracelessly demolished in 1973. You can blame the shortsighted owners of the building, who refused to fund an extensive renovation, or the equally shortsighted elected officials who stood passively by, but there’s another unacknowledged culprit.
Our city has thrived for 15 decades because it was conceived and dedicated to the premise that (almost) all growth is good. If you own a building, you have the right to tear it down, replace it or leave it vacant. Private property is just that. Unlike Denver, our city government cannot adversely landmark a building — in fact, the owner of a building cannot ask the city for landmark status. That means that every privately owned building in the city is potential bulldozer bait. Local, state or national historic register listings may confirm historic status, but such listings do not prevent present or future owners from tearing them down. Homes within the North End Historic District are well protected, but similar homes on the Westside are not.
The inherent dynamism, optimism and often explosive nature of growth in Colorado Springs means that no buildings are sacrosanct. Consider the City Auditorium, which city officials refused to maintain or renovate for decades. Despite our community’s affection for the beautiful old pile, it might have eventually fallen to the wrecker’s ball without the Colorado Springs Conservatory’s Linda Weise and her ongoing restoration efforts. Consider also the Union Printer’s Home, purchased by a benevolent coalition of wealthy local residents who aim to preserve and revivify that magnificent campus.
Our philanthropic and business communities have become far more attuned to preservation in recent decades, but we need a landmark ordinance that empowers property owners. And yeah, I’ve got a dog in this fight — our 1899 Westside home. Landmarking it would preserve and protect it, even though it might diminish its value for future owners.
Those of us who remember the Burns, The Antlers hotel (the one torn down in 1964), and dozens of other buildings that fell in the city’s mid-20th century Demolition Derby (AKA Urban Renewal) are dying off, and hope that future generations will treasure the built landscape of the past.
Just now, sitting at my desk at home trying to figure out a good walk-off for this column, a friend posted the program for the opening of the new County Courthouse (now home to the Pioneers Museum), dated May 16, 1903. It’s in the museum’s collection.
The first speaker listed was Judge Louis Cunningham of the Criminal Court, who had likely taken the trolley Downtown from his spacious new Westside house where I now sit. Do I believe in ghosts? Maybe now...