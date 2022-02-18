Recently, we were treated to an example of the extraordinary clout of the Old North End Neighborhood. Colorado Springs Utilities had the effrontery to remove several historic lamp posts along Wood Avenue on Oct. 21, hoping to replace them with modern lights and poles. According to the neighborhood’s website, “ONEN immediately contacted CSU to return the lampposts. They are now in a known and safe place as we continue to work with the city towards their return to Wood Avenue.” Utilities caved, and has apparently agreed to refit, repair and reinstall the historic poles, replacing the light bulbs with warm glare-free lighting that won’t unduly dazzle nearby homes and passers-by, or detract from the neighborhood’s turn-of-the-century ambiance.
North End residents have long understood that neighborhood preservation depends upon eternal vigilance. Thanks to the unrelenting efforts of ONEN for the last six decades, neither Centura’s Penrose/St. Francis nor Colorado College can expand their footprint into the North End. It remains as it was when I was growing up on Tejon Street in the ’40s and ’50s — a quiet, safe and beautiful late Victorian neighborhood. Its built landscape is virtually unchanged, but all of the then-dilapidated three-story homes have been repainted, restored and utterly refurbished. The house that my parents bought for $2,200 in 1941 recently sold for about $1 million.
Yet not all Colorado Springs neighborhoods enjoy such political power. Here on the Westside where I’ve lived since the late ’90s, residents are pretty much at the mercy of developers, regulators, politicians and whoever lives next door. Ours is a vast neighborhood that predates the North End by several decades, but we’re not home to hundreds of bankers, professors, attorneys and power brokers. We live in cottages, duplexes, apartments as well as two- and three-story homes. A lot of us are renters, many of the cottages are short-term rentals, and street layouts are as eccentric as our inhabitants.
As home prices have skyrocketed citywide, many of our sweet little one-story homes have been or may soon be demolished and replaced by so-called slot houses. Narrow, angular and eminently liveable, they’re perfectly suited to tiny cottage lots. But still, why bother? The cottages have lasted for more than a century — aren’t they worth keeping? They would be, except for the clay-rich expansive soils that underlay most
of the Westside.
Such soils expand and contract as groundwater levels change. Our neighbors warned us that our house, like every other for blocks around, could move during the seasons.
“Looks like you have a pretty good foundation,” Janie B. told me, “so you won’t notice anything but some cracks in the plaster. But some of us have winter/summer locks on the doors, and the inside doors won’t latch from November to April.”
Such hazards are just a minor annoyance until it becomes time to sell. Appraisers pay particular attention to foundations, and often find that these sweet little cottages don’t have foundations. Mortgage lenders won’t fund them, so owners can either rent
or sell to a developer.
The couple across the street sold their cottage to a developer/renovator two months ago. They had lived there for 30 years, raised two daughters and were neighborhood fixtures — and suddenly they were gone. Rumor has it that the new owners will raze and rebuild, adding a third unlovely slot house to our 19th-century built landscape.
Yet is that so bad? Neighborhoods are more than brick and stone, lath and plaster, stained glass windows and historic street lights. People make neighborhoods. We need kids, dogs, runners, young families, noisy teenagers, lousy bands practicing across the street, geezers shuffling along on their daily walks, gardens with zinnias, iris, and zucchinis by the score and neighbors with snowblowers.
And yeah, it’s great to be a few minutes walk from the shops, bars and restaurants of Old Colorado City. History is wonderful, but life doesn’t stand still. Yet I wonder…maybe Utilities could replace some of our mega-glaring streetlights with modern historic replicas, and let the poor folks enjoy glare-free nights.
Dream on, ink-stained wretch!