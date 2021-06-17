During the 50 years between 1875 and 1925, Colorado Springs citizens created scores of wonderful buildings. And although many remain, dozens have been lost. Fading photographs remind us of the Chief Theater, the Colorado Springs Opera House, Steele School, the first and second Antlers hotels, the First National Bank and many others. The vacant Union Printers Home faces an uncertain future, and Downtown’s explosive growth may have unforeseen consequences for our remaining historic structures.
Four grand public buildings of that era still define Downtown: City Hall, the Post Office, the Pioneers Museum and the City Auditorium. The first three are safe for the moment, but the 1923 auditorium is on the chopping block. City government may simply give City Aud to an arts-focused nonprofit headed by the formidable Linda Weise, who would then raise tens of millions to rebuild and repurpose the building.
The grand interior space would be shrunken and replaced by a 600-seat theater, and the building expanded from 30,000 to 90,000 square feet. If it were a new structure placed on one of central Downtown’s vacant lots, it’d be a great addition, but that’s not economically feasible. Any such parcel, if available, would be stratospherically expensive, affordable only to high-rise developers.
Weise has long had her eyes on the Aud. Her plan to take it off the city’s hands is commendable, given the city’s reluctance to act as a responsible owner. Annually refusing to maintain or upgrade the grand old building, the city has let it decay.
According to the city’s webpage, “The idea for the City Auditorium was first proposed by the Colorado Springs Civic League, a society of women who advocated beauty and influential work, touted the potential benefits of an auditorium building as everything that pertained to better city housekeeping, better social conditions, and more intelligent conduct of city affairs. On April 5, 1921 city voters (1,806 to 1,120) passed a $390,000 bond issue to build a large multipurpose arena and theater to support growing social and cultural needs.
“A year later, the city council authorized the $23,000 purchase of three land parcels at the southwest corner of Kiowa and Weber [streets]. The cornerstone was dedicated on October 18, 1922, and construction was completed in April of 1923. The [auditorium’s] maximum seating capacity of 2,655 represented more than 10% of the city’s population. The $424,910 final cost included all the furniture, fixtures and stage equipment, and was a major financial investment for the City.”
The investment was not made by city government, but by the citizens of the city. That simple fact is expressed by the words inscribed on the proscenium arch above the auditorium stage: Usui Civium Decori Urbus — for the use of the people and the glory of the city. The people voted to build it and their successors should have the right to determine its future.
Until the venue’s pandemic closure last year, the Aud supported a lively ecosystem of small events.
“The City Auditorium is a very viable and affordable venue and the only one in Colorado Springs ... capable of hosting a wide variety of events for the community,” the city’s website brags. “Events include concerts, trade shows, graduations, and athletic competitions. With the Lon Chaney Theatre as a smaller venue, seating 230, the versatility is further enhanced. The theatre has become the resident home for children’s theatre groups, religious organization and independent film societies. The Space has the ability to host small business and club and social functions.”
Back in the 1990s, when the venue was less decrepit, it was even busier. That didn’t stop city staff from proposing to repurpose it as a municipal courthouse. Mayor Bob Isaac cleverly convened a special session of city council at the City Aud to discuss it. Hundreds of Aud-lovers showed up, protested and the deal died.
Are there still Aud-lovers out there? We need an affordable, unpretentious and accessible Downtown venue. And then there are the memories — for me those include my first date, first concert (Marty Robbins) and high school graduation.
But do we really have a choice? City government will never invest a dime in the Aud. They’ll leave it to Weise and walk away.
“We’re sorry,” the official statement might say, “But we had to destroy the Auditorium in order to save it.”