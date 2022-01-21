Colorado Springs is a lot of things. We have UCCS, Colorado College, Pikes Peak Community College and the Air Force Academy. We have a dozen or so historic neighborhoods, an historic commercial district (Old Colorado City), an exploding Downtown, amiable suburban developments dating from the 1940s and Pikes Peak looming over all of us. We have thousands of miles of paved sidewalks, alleys, streets, highways and expressways, decent weather (except when it isn’t) and sensible politicians (except when they aren’t). Our residents are unusually polite, gracious and competent, our children well-behaved and our elders wise (especially when they keep their mouths shut).
But those are just features, not what we are. We’re a military city. Many of us served in the armed forces and many are still on active duty. Veterans head small and large businesses, nonprofits and charitable organizations. Many local elected officials have had substantial military careers, ranging from lowly colonels and majors to combat-hardened four stars.
We’re a military town in a military country and we’re proud of it. Our mission is that of of our nation: to keep this country safe, prosperous and protected. America will always need its armed forces and we’re here to help. Look at us: Fort Carson, USAFA, NORAD and Schriever and Peterson Space Force bases. And look at our military contractors, ranging from homegrown businesses to big employers. Finally, consider the stability and popularity of military funding streams. We don’t have to worry about import tariffs, transient supply chain problems, inflation or interest rates. The Feds will do whatever our military leaders determine to be in the best interests of our nation — cost is no object!
But maybe things are changing, and not for the better. While the world remains a dangerous and unpredictable place (thanks, Mr. Putin!), it seems increasingly unlikely that we can do much about it. We have 13 aircraft carriers, but these mighty warships now appear vulnerable to a new generation of hypersonic missiles. And even if we fend off today’s challenges, there’s another cloud on the horizon — national politics.
The foreign policy manuals of presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump are clear in their intent, if clumsy in their execution: No more endless wars, no more entangling alliances. Americans are increasingly focused on our national well-being, and to hell with all the troublesome foreigners. Republican righties and Democratic lefties want a booming national economy, no overseas unpleasantness, low taxes on the middle class and small businesses, and plenty of revenue to support their buddies. Dems may want to take from the rich and give to the poor, while Repubs want low inflation and low taxes on big business. And what do the rest of us want? I dunno, but I’d like weather to be predictable, Facebook to be less confrontational, news to be interesting but boring, and politics to be fun. Rather than shake my head in dismay at Trump’s lunacy or Biden’s idiocy, I’m happy to follow our own little comedy troupe: “Yes Stephannie, no Stephannie, yesss Stephannie!”
As New York Times technology writer Farhad Manjoo pointed out a few days ago, the Defense budget this year will be more in $750 billion. “The Pentagon,” he noted, “has never passed an audit and says it may not be able to until 2028.” Many believe that the Pentagon, like a creaky old Victorian house, is incapable of self-repair and firmly anchored in another time.
Does this mean we’ll do anything about it? Not yet — for the moment, the military budget is sacrosanct, and that old fool Biden had better bring U.S. Space Command right back here where it belongs. Our economy will continue to be wrapped in a comforting military cocoon until most of the Baby Boomers and Gen Xers go to their graves.
Meanwhile, party on! Even if we no longer control the seven seas, no foreign ships will ever sully the gleaming waters of Prospect Lake.
