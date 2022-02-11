As you may have noticed, we have lots of museums. We have history museums, art museums, motorcycle museums, mining museums, a rodeo museum, a Museum of World War II Aviation, dinosaur museums and, of course, our new Olympic & Paralympic Museum. They’re engaging, fun, economically beneficial and… well, they’re here and it’s all good.
But why? Do museums share some kind of common educational and social goals, or are they simply feel-good presentations of an imagined past coupled with rosy predictions of a hopeful future?
Let’s consider the travails and triumphs of two of our leading institutions: The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College and the Pioneers Museum.
Both occupy extraordinary buildings, structures so magnificent that a visitor should expect occasionally brilliant exhibitions.
Museums need visitors, just as the deer and crows that browse and scavenge in my Westside neighborhood need food. An empty museum is just a building with some stuff inside, not a community treasure. Museums need to continually re-evaluate their missions, and decide who they need to cater to, who they need to attract and what they have to do to survive.
Founded in 1896(!), the city-owned Pioneers Museum has a simple if somewhat lengthy mission statement: “The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is committed to building a lasting connection to the Pikes Peak region by preserving and sharing our cultural history and accomplishes this mission through innovative exhibits, educational outreach and programming, and preservation of its object and archival collections.” Deeply rooted in the city’s history, the CSPM is financially stable, much-loved by history buffs and Springs natives (full disclosure: I’m both, and helped the museum put together an exhibition of my grandfather Francis Drexel Smith’s art in 2018). Admission is free to all, and the museum’s website notes that “Many of our unique spaces are available to use for any event — from a happy hour to a lecture.” Party on, history dudes!
Located in the Pikes Peak region’s most significant historic building, the renovated 1903 El Paso County Courthouse, CSPM sits comfortably at the vital center of our booming Downtown. It benefits from stable, creative and innovative leadership, enviable community buy-in and inclusive policies.
Opened in 1936 as a privately funded center for modern and contemporary performance and visual arts, the FAC opened its John Gaw Meem-designed building with a party that has yet to be equalled. Martha Graham danced, Alexander Calder’s mobiles were suspended over the stage and the galleries featured paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Renoir, Matisse, Braque, Leger and Van Gogh. It was an extraordinary achievement for a conservative little city of 30,000 souls, especially during the Great Depression. Thanks to the extraordinary women who founded it, the FAC had no debt, an already-impressive collection and sudden national celebrity. But it lacked what it most needed — a substantial endowment.
For many decades, the FAC soldiered on, relying upon art-loving philanthropists, exhibition and performing arts revenue streams and community support to keep the doors open. That model lasted for 80 years, until the FAC’s precarious finances forced a merger with Colorado College.
CC’s deep pockets made it possible to repair the decaying building, ensure that the FAC’s extraordinary collections wouldn’t be sold to pay the rent and that it would remain a community asset. Yet it’s now a college building as well as a museum, creating a new and involuntary visitor profile.
Hence the brouhaha over allegedly racist images in a pair of 1936 murals in the theater lobby. CC staff and students can’t avoid them, and it’s got to be dispiriting and awful to be forced to do so. Removing them is reasonable, much as it may upset us geezers. The college is also charged with protecting the health and safety of its academic community, which has led to strict visitor regulations. You have to make reservations, provide proof of vaccinations, pay an admission fee and remain masked at all times. Party? That’s so 1936.
When the pandemic finally ends, will the FAC once again be open to unmasked visitors and no longer require advance reservations? I sure hope so — if I live that long…
