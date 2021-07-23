When Colorado College’s Century Chest was opened in 2001, it contained hundreds of letters, photographs and documents placed there by city residents 100 years earlier. Without exception, they believed that the city would grow and thrive during the 20th century. It had done so, growing steadily while remaining an eminently desirable place to live. A second century chest was sealed, and I suspect that those of us of us who contributed letters were equally sanguine about the future.
In the first 20 years of the 21st century we’ve experienced flood, fire and toxic national politics. Climate change is no longer a debatable theory, but a terrifying reality. Are we still optimists? Less so perhaps, but the messages from 1901 are heartening, inspiring and fun to read. Here are a few excerpts, with thanks to Special Collections, Tutt Library, Colorado College. We’ll start with John Potter, who settled in the region before the city was founded.
The present century will bring many conveniences and comforts and pleasures to future generations of which those now living can form no idea. But applied science will never be able to furnish them with the fine spirit of charity, the hearty geniality, and the spontaneous good fellowship that so permeated the social atmosphere of Colorado Springs during its earlier years. Your sincere well wisher — John Potter
Judge Louis Cunningham, a progressive Democrat who had thrice been delegate to the national convention, had some advice for the future.
We are residing on Lot 21, Block 104 Colorado City, Colorado - the house where we began our married life. The line between Colorado Springs and Colo City passes through our property, but our home is in the latter town. I trust that the good sense of our citizens may obliterate this line by consolidating the two municipalities and abolish the saloons that have disgraced this town & debauched the inhabitants since its organization.
I ask that my descendants spend no time over my bones or biography, but by application to the duties of your own time do what you may to advance your country. With the gravest concern for my country’s welfare I am hopefully yours — Louis Wyborn Cunningham (Personal note: I’ve lived for 20 years in the house Judge Cunningham built in 1899.)
Manly D. Ormes, the founding pastor of the Second Congregational Church and author of “The Book of Colorado Springs,” concluded with this benediction.
We live not alone for ourselves, but for you. Fare ye well, Be true to us, to yourselves, to your posterity, to your city, to your country, to your church, to your savior & God, and we have hope that we shall meet you in that golden land beyond.
Sincerely & faithfully your father in the faith — Manly D. Ormes
Here’s an excerpt from a flowery poem by Arthur J. Kew.
Colorado! Colorado!
Thou art our true Eldorado!
Oh, may thy sons be ever great and strong;
And all thy daughters tender, loving true;
Thy statesmen wise; thy servants do no wrong;
And from thy laws justice and peace ensue:
While thou from strength to strength thy noble course pursue! — Arthur J. Kew
Twenty-five-year-old Leah Ehrich wrote about music, concluding with her wishes for the future.
What we are wishing for at present, (and hope to have within a few years), is a permanent orchestra of twenty-five pieces. We believe and hope that you of the year 2001 will have a great orchestra.
My imagination knows no limit when thinking of your possibilities for musical growth and improvement here. The people are cultured and educated - they love art and want the best.
Our hopes for you are many, may you realize them all. — Leah Lucile Ehrich
Bertha Emery sought comfort and freedom in women’s dress.
We think many of our women show good sense in the adoption of the short skirt and low-heeled shoe for street wear. A few are even brave enough discard entirely the corset and high heel but most of us are still the slaves of custom. Long before the next century dawns we devoutly hope a costume both pleasing to the eye and healthful for the body will be devised for women. — Bertha Francis Emery
Have we realized their dreams and aspirations? The two cities merged long ago, short skirts and low heels are just fine, the Philharmonic has been silenced by a labor/management dispute and our statesmen aren’t particularly wise. We’ll see about the golden land beyond, but until then, I’ll gladly settle for a drink in Colorado City!