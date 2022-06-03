Remember the nascent days of Facebook? I was an early adopter, amused by Mark Zuckerberg’s appropriation of a treasured college memory. When I began my freshman year at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, I soon realized that I was ill-suited to life in an all-male college in a dreary New England town. Please, Lord — where can I find a girlfriend?
The answer was simple: in the so-called facebooks published by nearby all-women colleges, including Connecticut College for Women, Mt. Holyoke, Vassar, Radcliffe and Wellesley. The yearbook-style pubs contained pics of every member of the freshman classes. Dates, romances, parties and fun beckoned — maybe I could even get a date with the beauteous Inga, a Swedish exchange student!
Fifty years later, Facebook seemed amusing and intriguing. As millions joined, I reconnected with old friends, childhood buddies, semi-forgotten relatives and casual acquaintances. It was a moveable feast, just a click away.
Yet as the company grew and expanded, it became infested with toxic speech. The good stuff was still all there, but the bad stuff was omnipresent. I backed away — commenting occasionally, but rarely posting. I love talking about politics, but I don’t enjoy FB arguments. Ditto Twitter — I’ve stayed away for the same reason that I’ve stayed away from hard drugs. It’s called delivering myself from temptation.
Yet now as once-cool companies (think Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Apple Google and others) morph into unwieldy behemoths, we foolishly believe that they can be remade. No more hate speech, no more stifling startups, no more Russian/Chinese bots, no more dominant coastal elites — somehow, everything will be fresh and new!
Not quite. We’re not entering a gleaming new Metaverse. We’re stuck in an uncontrollable, unmanageable and change-resistant Megaverse. Billions of people post, comment and share FB content every day. There are so many interactions that no conceivable combination of human intervention and clever algorithms can eliminate misinformation, disinformation, bots and hate speech.
Consider a local multi-player game that every one of us participates in every day of our lives. It’s called transportation — the network of roads, sidewalks and highways that we all depend upon and use. We do what we can to prevent accidents, drunken driving and unsafe vehicles. Our taxes fund road maintenance, public safety and emergency assistance. Our goal is to mitigate highway injuries and fatalities, while retaining a fast and efficient transportation system.
Despite our efforts, approximately 700 people died in traffic accidents in Colorado last year, the most since 2002. Fifty died in Colorado Springs. Thousands more were severely injured. Could we do better? Sure — today’s cars are far safer than those of a generation ago, but there are more vehicles on the road as well as plenty of impaired drivers. Realistically, we’ll never get to zero.
So how do we moderate and control FB, or Meta as it now styles itself? Force it to dissolve into a score of regional/international companies with no mutual links and heightened moderation? That’d probably give present shareholders a 90 percent equity hit, and drive users away. Or should we just let it lumber along as is, and leave Mark Zuckerberg alone? Facebook and Instagram remain useful and indispensable adjuncts to our lives, just as cars are useful transportation.
I dunno — but I have to have both. Right now, I have to jump in the car and head up to Cripple Creek before the weather turns — I saw on FB that my friends Bruce and Natalie are already there.
And yeah, I managed to meet the fabulous Inga at Conn College. Alas, she ended up dating a senior with a Mercedes convertible…