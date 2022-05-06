The great migration is usually seen in the United States as the flow of refugees from south of the border moves to safer havens. Given our contentious politics, we don’t pay much attention to internal migrants. States don’t erect walls and border checkpoints, so citizens, legal residents or documented visitors can go wherever they please.
And so it was that my wife Karen and I made a whirlwind 1,600-mile road trip to Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Taos, New Mexico — and points in between. Why? It wasn’t for fun, but to explore the possibility of joining the Great Geezer Migration from north to south.
Living in Miami 42 years ago, I was amused by all the aged retirees from New York, New Jersey and other cold, gloomy places. Their old bones could no longer endure the biting cold of northern winters, so they headed for Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Vero Beach (where my mom and her second husband had been happily ensconced) and similar places. I knew I’d never resign myself to such an idle, useless life — no way would I ever sit on a beach and stare idly at the sea.
Moving back to my hometown in ’81, I knew I’d never leave. Colorado Springs had the perfect climate, it was a city of growth and opportunity, and after stints in the West Indies, New York City and Miami I was ready to settle down for good.
It was a great decision. Yet in the last year or so, the winters have seemed unbearably cold and the summers unbearably warm. Our wonderful old Victorian has sometimes seemed like a dangerous money pit, continually sucking maintenance/renovation dollars out of our skimpy bank accounts as we negotiate multiple steep staircases (three floors and a basement). Time has done its thing — just as a dear friend predicted a decade ago after he turned 80.
“When I was 70, I felt fine — just the way you do now, with all your cycling and working out,” he recalled wistfully. “But 80? Nothing works any more. It’s a bunch of stuff that’s gradual but real — let’s call it CRS (can’t remember shit), CHS (can’t hear shit), and above all CDS (can’t do shit). It’s not dementia, it’s not Alzheimer’s — it’s old age. You’ll find out, if you’re lucky enough to live that long.”
Our sort-of goal: Find an affordable single-level home in a warm southern city. We spent a few days in St. Petersburg; beautiful but unaffordable. Maybe Las Cruces? No beach, but no severe winters and within driving distance of the Springs.
We left around noon a couple of weeks ago, stayed in Santa Fe overnight and headed for Las Cruces the next day. We stayed there three days and returned via Taos.
The takeaway: The American West that I once knew has disappeared. Clear skies, uncrowded highways, cities full of light, life and history … vanished. We expected that Taos and Santa Fe would be pleasant overnight stops (and they were!), just as we thought that Las Cruces would be a dynamic, interesting city (it was). Yet it wasn’t what we expected.
Driving south from Colorado Springs, smoke and haze hung over the mountains. It never let up. A vast forest fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, contributed to what we came to realize was a permanent, eye-stinging haze that was particularly noticeable in Las Cruces. The first person we met was a recent Colorado migrant who had taken a part-time job as a valet at our hotel.
“Used to live in the Springs,” Dave told us. “Then I moved to Denver, but it got so crowded! Sold my condo for three times what I paid, came here and love it.”
Las Cruces is two cities. One is new, busy, traffic-choked and home to every conceivable chain store/restaurant/big box retailer. The other has history, locally owned stores and restaurants and a sense of community. Overall, it’s arid and dry — forget amenities like lawns, shade trees or verdant neighborhood parks. We were glad to head for Taos, where we enjoyed a drink with Springs migrants Dave and Victoria Ryan. It was great to see them, and talk about… Colorado Springs! Dave still mourns the city’s decision to give away the old DR&G locomotive that used to be in Antlers Park, and wanted to know what we thought about the City Aud project. At that point we both realized that we weren’t ready to leave — we don’t want to be deracinated migrants.
So here we are. Two miles from Downtown, four blocks from Old Colorado City, our three happy dogs woofing at passers-by and loving our wonderful house, our friends and the city we call home. To hell with winter — it’s months away and we’ll just turn up the thermostat…