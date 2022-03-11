Overwhelmed? So am I — this terrible war is on my mind every waking hour. Time for a break — and what could be better than raiding my overstuffed bookcases for local history books, many of which I inherited from my parents and grandparents? I’m a lousy librarian, with books shelved in no particular order. That wouldn’t matter, except that I now own about 3,000 volumes, and I keep getting more.
Books have become artifacts of the past, dismissed by many as nothing more than inefficient information storage devices.
But as the song might go, “I don’t care what the people say/I’m staying analog all the way!”
There’s something about the sprawling unpredictability of books that I love, the discovery of things you weren’t looking for, the joy of flipping through the pages and the soothing eye-comfort of the printed page. Here are a few books linked to Colorado Springs, and all are by women.
Laura Gilpin | The Rio Grande: River of Destiny
Colorado Springs native Gilpin, a gay woman who became one of the greatest American photographers of the 20th century, published this beautiful book in 1949. The photos are extraordinary, and Gilpin’s text is strong and brilliant. It was a coffee table book before such things existed. The photo reproduction is beautiful, and Gilpin’s final plea for her beloved river’s slow death “through misuse of its vast drainage areas” is sadly prescient. “Will present and future generations have the vision and wisdom to correct these abuses, protect this heritage and permit a mighty river to fulfill its highest destiny?”
Ann Zwinger | Wind in the Rock
A Colorado Springs resident from 1960 until her death in 2014, Zwinger was a prolific and multi-talented writer, naturalist and artist. Illustrated by her pen and ink drawing, this is an account of her journeys (mostly on foot) through the five canyons that empty into the San Juan River in southeastern Utah.
“To own this land,” she wrote in Beyond the Aspen Grove, “as one owns a book or pot or a pan, is impossible. We own it only as it becomes a part of the experience of each one of us. It is its own reason for being. The life of the wood, meadow or lake go on with or without us. ... Humans are but intruders who have presumed the right to be observers and who, out of observation, find understanding.”
Alice Echols | Shortfall
The single best account of Colorado Springs business in the 1920s and ’30s. It’s far from boring — author Alice Echols tells the story of her grandfather, Walter Davis, whose greed and chicanery led to the collapse of the city’s largest building and loan association. Many depositors were left destitute, and Davis fled, triggering a national manhunt. It’s an upsidedown version of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life.
Isabella Bird | A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains
Bird, one of the most traveled, observant and icily cool writers of her or any other time, spent months on horseback and riding through the Colorado mountains in 1873. She was a self-sufficient Englishwoman — fun, perceptive and nobody’s fool. Here’s her take on Colorado City and the Springs: “After fording a creek several times I came upon a decaying cluster of houses bearing the arrogant name of Colorado City ... farther on, I saw the bleak-looking scattered houses of the ambitious watering place of Colorado Springs. I got off, put on a long skirt and rode sidewise, though the settlement scarcely looked like a place where any deference to prejudices was necessary.”
Mabel Barbee Lee | Cripple Creek Days
Born in 1884, Lee arrived in Cripple Creek in 1892. Her father, an inveterate prospector hoping to strike it rich, had uprooted his family from a Utah mining camp. Mabel was brave, resourceful, smart and, judging by a 1904 photo by Charles Emery, strikingly beautiful. First published in 1956, her account of those days is perceptive and often moving.
Supplanting her childhood memories with meticulous research into newspaper archives as well as dozens of interviews with Creek old-timers, Lee’s narrative is supple and direct. She followed Cripple Creek Days with two more lengthy memoirs — The Rainbow Years and And Suddenly it’s Evening.
Post-Cripple Creek, she had an amazing and adventurous life. Her parents succumbed to pneumonia and tuberculosis when she was in her teens, leaving her destitute. Miners who fondly remembered her unlucky father took up collections and funded her education at Colorado College. Lee became a prominent educator, dean of women at Colorado College and Bennington’s first director of admissions.
And as Lowell Thomas, once her pupil was wont to say: So long until
tomorrow!