The “former guy,” as President Joe Biden refers to his predecessor, still dominates much of our political discourse. The nation is divided into multiple camps:
Camp 1: Indict, try and convict. Subsets include those who want former President Donald Trump held accountable, cuffed and jailed for years; those who want him fined and barred from running for office; and those who want him penniless, powerless and living in obscurity.
Camp 2: Get rid of the stumbling libs. Don for president in 2024, Tina Peters for VP. Within three months, Don will end the Ukraine war, sit down with Vladimir Putin, rebuild our relationship with Russia and keep China’s Xi Jinping from taking over Taiwan. Peace and prosperity; it’s coming for us in 2024!
Camp 3: Keep the heat on, drive the Trumpsters crazy and do everything possible to make sure that Trump gets the Republican nomination. He can’t win, unless Biden drops dead on the campaign trail or just seems too out of it to govern. That’s why we need him to step aside gracefully and make way for a new generation of leaders — no more septuagenarians, much less octogenarians!
What’s the matter with you people, anyway?! Here in Colorado, we’ve always had right- and left-wing loonies who get a lot of attention but they never get much power. Our senators and governors are mostly thoughtful and moderate, our elections impeccably honest and aboveboard and our local officials fair and judicious (except Tina Peters!). So be like us — stop fighting and move on with the business of our country!
Joe’s doing a great job. Of course the Republicans try to paint him as too old and too out of touch — they want him to fail. Moderate Republicans? Liz Cheney was the last of the breed, and look at what those supposedly independent, salt-of-the-earth Wyoming voters did to her. Every elected Republican except Liz and half a dozen others grovel at Trump’s feet. Joe is standing up for America, and all you sniveling lefties who want him gone are undermining the Democratic Party and helping Trump!
I’m Camp 4. After spending most of my life here in the city of my birth, I‘m intensely proud of our politics, of our elected officials and, most of all, of our voters. Yet I deeply resent Trump, because of the shadow he casts over the national Republican Party. Fear of Trump probably means that well-qualified, eminently sane Colorado GOP candidates for national office won’t make it.
Personally, that won’t matter. After a long and checkered career that included stints in four of the least popular legal occupations in America (investment banker, real estate salesman, politician and opinion writer/journalist), I never made much money, but I sure made a lot of friends and acquaintances. I’ve known John Hickenlooper since we worked together to save the Cheyenne Building in the late 1980s, and I went to college at Wesleyan with Michael Bennet’s dad Doug (great guy!). I debated Doug Lamborn once and got trounced — it was then I realized he was a lot smarter, better informed and a lot more resourceful than I had believed. I think he’s done a good job for this community. I’ve traded stories with our current amiable governor, yet have never met his opponent, Heidi Ganahl. So yeah, I’m a narrow-minded, small-town boy who only votes for people he knows (or their children and grandchildren).
So let’s turn to next April’s mayoral race, which is unlikely to attract the attention of the man from Mar-a-Lago. As it stands now, Wayne Williams is the overwhelming favorite, but that may quickly change if (when?) Sallie Clark announces her candidacy. Right now five candidates are running, but I think it’ll be an epic clash between two longtime elected officials seeking to replace John Suthers, arguably the best mayor in the city’s long history. If Sallie runs and nobody drops out, expect a runoff between Sallie and Wayne — and will that ever be fun to watch! Too bad we can’t elect them as a team, and benefit from both.
So let’s enjoy our good fortune. Imagine how gloomy we’d be if we had to choose between Joe Biden and Don Trump for mayor...
Editor’s note: The political opinions expressed in this column are solely John Hazlehurst’s and do not necessarily represent the paper.