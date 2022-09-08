We’re all familiar with a certain minor cognitive breakdown, when a song pops up in your mind and you can’t dislodge it. Earlier this morning, it was Madonna’s “Material Girl” — “You know that we are living in a material world/And I am a material girl.” Happily, my mind altered the lyrics.
“You know that we are living in a digital world/And I am an analog man.” The torrent of digital information is so vast and confusing that it’s difficult to find credible information, make appropriate decisions and move forward. Thanks to the greed and rapacity of those who deliberately disseminate misinformation, we’re all marks. As Will Rogers once said, “It ain’t so much what a man doesn’t know that causes him so many problems, but what he knows that ain’t so.”
Colorado Springs isn’t Los Angeles, Chicago or New York City. Our business community is remarkably accessible, helpful and competent, our neighborhoods tightly knit. Those traits were much in evidence over Labor Day weekend, when our plans for a peaceful, inexpensive stay-at-home holiday with our three dogs were unexpectedly altered.
It started on Friday, when I noticed that the right front tire on my beloved 2004 Thunderbird was losing air. We were thinking of making a quick run to Cripple Creek during the weekend and I didn’t want a flat during the trip, so I drove down to Discount Tire. No appointment needed — just drive into the air check space on the side of the building. I pulled in, and a technician quickly inflated all four tires.
“It’s been a while since you inflated them, hasn’t it?” the technician asked.
“Yep, I don’t really drive it that much — we bought it a couple of years ago and it only has 50,000 miles. The tires have plenty of tread.”
“That’s not your problem. These tires date from 2011, and if one goes you’ll have to replace them all. Just keep an eye on that right front — if it keeps losing air you may have a problem. If not, you’ll be fine.”
There was no charge, and the T-Bird tires are just fine — but sooner or later we’ll have to replace them.
No trip to the Creek, so we settled back… until the sewer backed up on Saturday afternoon. Over the years, we’d had difficult experiences with the various “rooter” guys, and thought we were totally screwed. Unblock your sewer on Labor Day weekend? Be prepared to empty your bank account. We’d learned from sad experiences that social media and sites such as Yelp are worthless. False negatives, false positives, changing workforces — there’s lots of noise, but no information.
So we did what our parents and grandparents would have done and asked our neighbors. Susan across the street gave us a name and number, we called, he came as scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sunday and fixed the problem for a very reasonable price. In an 1899 house, we know the problems will recur and now we know who to call.
Born in the Springs, I’ve lived in four different neighborhoods — the North End, Rockrimmon, Downtown and since 2000 the Westside. Ours is a city of neighborhoods, quirky and polycentric. There’s so much to do, so many neighborhoods to visit, so many great businesses to patronize, so many things to see…
And now that the T-Bird is ready for the road, I’m ready for the next adventure — a quick trip to the tombs of Spencer and Julie Penrose, AKA the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun!