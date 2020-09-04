In 1873 Isabella Bird, an adventurous Englishwoman, rode her borrowed horse Birdie through the rough settlements and towering mountains of the Colorado Front Range. Bird, 42, was tough, athletic, curious and an extraordinarily gifted writer. She documented her trip in letters to her sister, published six years later as A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains. In late October, she reached the Pikes Peak region. She wasn’t impressed.
“After fording a creek several times, I came upon a decayed-looking cluster of houses bearing the arrogant name of Colorado City and two miles on saw the bleak-looking scattered houses of the ambitious watering place of Colorado Springs, the goal of my journey of 150 miles,” Bird wrote on Oct. 27, 1873. “I got off, put on a long skirt and rode sideways, although the settlement scarcely looked like a place where any deference to prejudices was necessary. A queer, embryo-looking place it is, out on the bare Plains, yet it is rising and likely to rise… to me, no place could be more unattractive than Colorado Springs, from its utter treelessness.”
It’s fun to contrast Bird’s acute, disinterested observations of the newborn city with the pitches that Gen. William Jackson Palmer and his team were using to hype lot sales. They sought wealthy cultivated, mildly adventurous and somewhat gullible marks — not cultivated, skeptical adventurers like Bird.
After a couple of days Bird visited Palmer at Glen Eyrie, thanks to letters of recommendation provided by their mutual friend Rose Kingsley (the author of South by West, after whom Mount Rosa is named). Bird enjoyed Palmer’s hospitality, but was unimpressed by the neighborhood.
“We passed into the valley called, fantastically, Garden of the Gods, in which, were I a divinity, I certainly would not choose to dwell,” she wrote.
Unlike the blustering, hyper-masculine descriptions of Colorado that male writers churned out during the 19th century, works by women such as Kingsley and Bird are acutely observed, factual and fun. In an era when strong, independent women were economically, socially and educationally constrained, only a few could break through barriers. I’ve spent decades delving into the history of our little burg, and have learned one easy lesson — trust the women.
Besides Bird and Kingsley, read Frances Wolcott’s lively 1932 autobiography Heritage of Years. Wolcott came to Colorado Springs in 1877, and stayed here for a quarter century. Hers was a privileged, occasionally tragic and always interesting life. Writing in her 80th year, she reflected on her long life.
“If there be but two passions that survive old age — gambling and gardening — the first I have never tasted,” she wrote in the book’s prologue, “but the making of gardens still has a beckoning hand. It has the cult of beauty, the mystery of birth, growth, sleep death and resurrection, a place of hopes and a place of graves.”
And who else? Frances’ neighbor Helen Hunt Jackson of course — and then we get to the 20th century. Regional women artists flourished, but local writers and journalists often took advantage of opportunities elsewhere. Colorado Springs had become a real city, as its founders had intended. Scenery was so last century — we needed people to move here, work hard, build houses, start businesses and contribute to the damn economy! The mountains were useful as a painted backdrop, but attractions made money. We monetized what we could, and used a 14,115-foot rock as a sales tool.
But amid the torrent of post-Palmer pitches, women still spoke the truth. Ann Zwinger’s 1970 Beyond the Aspen Grove remains one of the greatest works of natural history ever written, intently focused on 40 mountain acres west of Colorado Springs. Mabel Barbee Lee’s 1958 Cripple Creek Days is her story of growing up in Cripple Creek during the gold rush, told without myth or exaggeration.
Visual artists told stories as well. A 24-year-old Colorado Springs resident, Ethel Magafan, already an accomplished artist, won a 1936 federal commission to create a mural for a Kansas Post Office. Her submission, “The Lawrence Massacre,” was rejected for being “too disturbing.” Her rendition, graphically depicting Quantrill’s brutal raid and murder of about 150 men and boys in Lawrence, Kansas, in 1863, is beautiful, honest and deeply disturbing. It’s great art, now housed in some remote storage unit of the Denver Art Museum.
Will it ever be exhibited? Don’t bet on it — truth hurts.