One hundred years, three months and 10 days ago Republican presidential candidate Warren G. Harding gave a speech in Boston that would define his campaign and help elect him in a November landslide.
“America’s present need is not heroics, but healing; not nostrums, but normalcy; not revolution, but restoration; not agitation, but adjustment; not surgery, but serenity; not the dramatic, but the dispassionate; not experiment, but equipoise…” Harding said in part.
While his opponent Democrat James M. Cox crisscrossed the country making speeches, Harding ran a “front porch” campaign, greeting visitors at his home in Marion, Ohio. The press loved him because, as the successful publisher of his hometown newspaper, he understood what they needed. He was, by all accounts, a remarkably amiable guy. And as it turned out, he was exactly what the country wanted. On Nov. 2, 1920 Harding cruised into office with 60 percent of the popular vote and 404 electoral votes. Cox carried only the 11 states of the Solid South, including Texas.
Americans in 1920 were more than ready for Harding’s normalcy in the aftermath of World War I and the 1918-1919 flu pandemic. Many mocked his muddled speechifying, but The New York Times opined that Americans could find in them “a reflection of their own indeterminate thoughts.”
Sound familiar? Joe and Kamala sure hope for a similar outcome, and I suspect that they’ll get it. Meanwhile, I have a dog or two in this year’s political fights, and a fun Donald Trump story from the early 1970s, when the president and I were young strivers in New York City.
I’m pleased that former Gov. John Hickenlooper is running for the Senate. I have nothing against Cory Gardner — in normal times, he’d be easily re-elected. But these aren’t normal times, and Colorado’s Trump-despising majority will likely kick him to the curb. Hick’s a sensible moderate and a helluva business guy who, as old-timers may recall, saved an iconic downtown building from the wrecker’s ball 30 years ago.
Located at the northeast corner of Pikes Peak and Cascade avenues, the Cheyenne Building was vacant and deteriorated in 1989. The First National Bank owned the property, and made a deal to sell it to the Pikes Peak Library District. The library planned to raze it and use the property for overflow parking. Outraged, I launched a one-person crusade to save the old pile of bricks, and persuaded the library to back out of the deal. Bank President Dick Gillaspie offered me a deal I couldn’t refuse — a 90-day risk free contract to buy the building for a nominal price. All I had to do was find a user, or raise the dough and it’d be mine.
The economy was awful and I couldn’t put together a deal — and then a Denver bar owner called. I hadn’t met John Hickenlooper, but we hit it off immediately. I agreed to step aside, the building was saved, a brewpub was created and Phantom Canyon still thrives, thanks to Hick’s risk-taking bravery 31 years ago.
And while Phantom Canyon has never been the Studio 54 of Colorado Springs, in early ’70s New York, the private bar/nightclub Le Club was also the province of rich guys and supermodels. Only members and their guests were admitted. My boss, Tim Collins, would occasionally let me tag along on his frequent visits to Le Club.
Arriving there one Friday night, Tim fell into conversation with some power players. I sat down at the bar and noticed a woman a few seats away. She smiled, so I moved over and began a conversation. After a while, I made an NYC move, and suggested that we go somewhere else and get something to eat.
“Sure!” she said. “But I came here with someone else and he thinks I’m his girlfriend — I’m not, but I don’t want a scene. So you go, wait outside and I’ll meet you in a few.”
Inga was smart, tall, blonde and Swedish. We had a lovely time.
Back to work on Monday, Tim called me into his office.
“Hazlehurst, what’s the matter with you? You stole Huey’s girlfriend! He’s one of our biggest clients. I was gonna fire you, but he thought she went off with that other guy who was hitting on her.”
“What other guy?”
“Don’t think you know him — he’s a real estate guy, Don Trump.”
Never met Trump — but yeah, I saw Inga again.