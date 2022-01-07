Remember “Wide Open Spaces,” Susan Gibson’s wonderful song released by the Dixie Chicks in 1998? The opening lines still resonate.
She needs wide open spaces
Room to make her big mistakes
It seemed to express the promise, freedom and challenge of America. It was about being young, fearless and optimistic. It was an enormous success, vaulting the group to superstardom — and then came the 21st century. In 2003, lead singer Natalie Maines told a London audience that she was ashamed that President George W. Bush was from Texas. Result: They were cancelled. Country music radio wouldn’t play them, their erstwhile fans abandoned them and they effectively disappeared for 17 years.
Optimism, freedom and room to make big mistakes? That was so 1990s. So here we are, stuck in a hyperpartisan mess of our own making. Can we get out of it?
Partisan squabbling has always been a feature of American politics. In the late 19th century, Republicans characterized Democrats as the party of “Rum, Romanism and Rebellion,” while Democrats assailed their foes as corrupt tools of rich industrialists. In politics, as in cage fighting, you go for your opponent’s perceived weakness.
Yet today’s quarrels seem to be ideological, not political. Left and right regard each other as demons; disloyal, unpatriotic and repugnant.
One side aspires to a new version of “Fortress America.” Our borders would be impregnable, immigration severely restricted, and we would turn away from futile overtures toward our perceived enemies (think China!) and focus on our own well-being. It’s not our business to lead on combatting climate change — let’s take care of our own problems, not sacrifice our jobs and economy for some pie-in-the-sky reward decades later. And if we are to become an island of prosperity in a sea of misery, so be it. It’s not our business to save the world.
The other side emphasizes that we can’t simply withdraw from the world, and from today’s reality. It’s delusional for a country with a rapidly aging population to severely restrict immigration — we need young workers and entrepreneurs to keep our economy strong and growing. And climate change is powerful, immediate and threatening. We have to join with the rest of the world and do what we can. Pretending that we can hide from it is just stupid. The other side also sees a need to vastly expand the social safety net, spend trillions on much-needed infrastructure projects and fix voting laws that irrationally favor Republicans.
In the dear dead days before social media, cancel culture and Capitol invasions, amiable Dems could sit down with equally amiable Repubs and cut deals. Those days are over. Never mind that both points of view have merit — the fights continue and nothing gets done.
Healing won’t come from Washington. It’ll come from cities and towns throughout the country. Consider New York and New York City, where two competent centrists (Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams) have replaced the dreadful men who preceded them. And let’s also consider our staunchly Republican city and staunchly Democratic state, where elected officials of all stripes work successfully together.
Can Washington get its act together? Not if the crazed partisans on each side have their way. So why not go all the way, and settle the issue with duels?
Let each side choose champions. For the House, reps Lauren Boebert vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. For the Senate, Ted Cruz vs. Bernie Sanders. Death or dishonor!
No sensible Washington politician would choose death over dishonor, particularly not those four. We could give them an even worse fate — lock ‘em all up in a room with President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump and keep them all there until they’ve made a deal. Oh well, dream on — unless the Dems are smart enough to make a deal with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
Meanwhile, we need to enjoy our city and its many delights. There’s plenty of political fun ahead, and we may even emerge from the pandemic this summer. Let’s see if our two killer bees (Boebert and Sen. Michael Bennet) can get reelected, and whether Sallie Clark will run for Springs mayor against Wayne Williams in 2023.
Finally: Biden, enjoy listening to the Chicks and keep the Space Force in Colorado Springs. Otherwise, you’ll be making a big mistake…
