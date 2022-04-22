In the last few years we’ve had the dubious pleasure of watching the Colorado Republican Party descend from power and relevance to outright madness. Remember U.S. Senators Cory Gardner, Hank Brown, Gordon Allott and Bill Armstrong? And how about Governors Bill Owens and John Love? They were serious, capable politicians who worked well with their serious, capable counterparts in the Democratic Party.
Elected officials from the overwhelmingly Republican Pikes Peak region often included a wacko or two (Douglas Bruce, anyone?) but competent Repubs like Chuck Berry, Wayne Williams, Bob Isaac and Sallie Clark weren’t slavish partisans. To use a phrase you don’t hear much any more, they were public servants.
As one who has been a registered Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated, I’ve never been much of a partisan. After decades of observing, participating in and writing about local politics, you tend toward amused cynicism. Candidates for office are rarely as good as you hope or as bad as you fear.
Take former County Commissioner Amy Lathen. When she was first elected, naysayers believed that she was an unyielding, unreasonable right-winger who would be neither collegial nor politically sophisticated. Yup, she was deeply conservative, but she was smart, sensible and worked well with her colleagues (perhaps excluding the eccentric Bruce). With Clark and Jim Bensberg, she was part of a 3-2 majority that led the commission for eight years.
In retrospect, Bruce was the harbinger of the Trump-inspired Republican meltdown we’ve seen here in the last few weeks. He came from California, marrying attractive proposals for reducing taxes and limiting government with ruthlessly counterfactual narratives. He succeeded, and for the next 25 years, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights was the third rail of Colorado Republican politics — touch it and you die! Uncompromising, often rude and unfriendly toward opponents, Bruce drew followers by being perceived as an apolitical outsider who sought to relieve taxpayers of the burdens imposed by crooked, self-dealing and incompetent elected officials.
Twenty-five years after Bruce successfully pushed through TABOR, another populist politician descended that famous escalator to launch a far-fetched run for the presidency. As if channeling the Dougster, he told us the he alone could fix things. He vowed to throw out the “deep state” bloodsuckers and leeches in the nation’s capital and revive government of, for and by the people.
Like Bruce, he was widely despised by entrenched politicians and businesspeople in his native state, but so what? We decent folks from America’s heartland know that Bruce’s California and Trump’s New York are run by corrupt tax-loving, regulation-spewing professional politicians.
Millions of Americans bought into former President Donald Trump’s fantasies, and some came to believe that governments are manipulated and controlled by secret evildoers. Trump acolytes still claim that the 2020 election was stolen.
We’ve had the Hayman, Black Forest and Waldo Canyon Fires — and now we’ve had the GOP fire. Local Gopsters may be self-immolating as they seek to unseat competent incumbents in consequential elected offices with know-nothing newbies. Consider the party-designated top-line candidate for El Paso County coroner, Rae Ann Weber. She’s an osteopath who has never performed an autopsy, has never visited the coroner’s office and has been a fervent COVID denier and unruly anti-mask/anti-vaccine mandate activist. She appears to have no degrees, experience or other qualifications.
The incumbent, Dr. Leon Kelly, is a forensic pathologist with vast experience in his field. In our quirky state, coroners are elected but small counties can’t afford to staff their offices, so they contract with larger counties. El Paso County provides such services to 20 smaller counties, so electing an unqualified individual to such an important office will adversely impact much of southern and southeastern Colorado.
Yet the only qualifications that local Republicans thought important were blatantly political. Fealty to Trumpworld counted — nothing else mattered. That’s why the party nominated Peter Lupia to oppose term-limited Assessor Steve Schleiker in the clerk and recorder race. Lupia wants to hand-count ballots, get rid of Dominion machines and basically pretend that we’re a tiny little hamlet of a few hundred folks.
So dismayed was I at this prospect that I contributed to Schleiker’s campaign and canceled a trip to Cripple Creek to play the nickel slots. Talk about public-spirited!