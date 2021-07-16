As digitization swept across libraries in the late 20th century, hard-copy newspaper archives slowly disappeared. Bound volumes dating from the 19th century were cut to expedite scanning, digitized and discarded. Believing that physical papers were nothing more than primitive information storage devices, libraries were glad to get rid of them.
That’s understandable, but the experience of touching, reading and immersing yourself in a 100-year-old daily is a rare privilege. In this sesquicentennial year, I’ve spent a lot of time with my bound volume of the 1921 Colorado Springs Evening and Sunday Telegraph.
I decided to do a deep dive, reading through the entire issue of Sunday morning, July 17, almost exactly 100 years ago. It’s time travel — after a few minutes the little town of 1921 seemed more dynamic, more present, more entrepreneurial and much more fun than the sprawling city of 2021.
Clarence C. Hamlin owned and published the Telegraph and would acquire the morning Gazette in 1923, giving him a local news monopoly. He was smart, business-friendly and deeply conservative. As an attorney, he represented the Cripple Creek Mine Owners Association and the Midland Railroad. According to his 1940 obituary in The New York Times, “during the mining strikes of the early Nineties Mr. Hamlin, as manager for the mine owners, successfully fought off the attempt to unionize the camp.”
The Sunday Telegraph was a full broadsheet, 22.5 inches by 18 inches, substantially larger than today’s dailies. It contained five sections in its 42 pages, with exhaustive coverage of sports, society, local and national news, as well as entertainment, women’s news, editorials, classified ads and comics. Its coverage is far more comprehensive than that of last Sunday’s Gazette — quite an achievement for a non-monopoly paper serving a town of 30,105.
In 1921, daily newspapers were indispensable tools for city residents and businesses. They were affordable (5 cents a copy, 25 cents per week for subscribers) and packed with ads. Want to buy 100 rabbits and hutches? Drop by 720 S. 26th St., and while you’re on the Westside, check out the five-room modern house at 2211 W. Pikes Peak Ave. No dust, no noise, flowerbeds, shade trees, cement walk and one carfare to Manitou. Owner will sell for “much less than its value.”
On Monday the 18th, you might have gone to see The Kiss at the Odeon, written by Springs resident Johnston McCulley. Starring Carmel Meyers, it was “ a breathless drama of cold steel and flaming hearts.” And after buying some rabbits, a nice house and gone to the movies, it’d be time for a summer $77.40 excursion to San Francisco on the Santa Fe Railroad.
The sports pages featured this initially baffling headline: “Hugmen Defeat Cobbs as Mays Halts Hitting.” Reading on, the Hugmen were the Miller Huggins-managed Yankees, while the Cobbs were the Detroit Tigers, featuring Ty Cobb. Yankee pitcher Carl Mays shut off a ninth-inning rally, and the Yankees prevailed, 6-4.
Of the obituaries, the most interesting was that of Kate Schmults, said to have been the first woman to climb Pikes Peak in the dead of winter. Unlike her fair-weather predecessors, she made the ascent on horseback. All of her male companions had turned back, but she soldiered on.
One story featured “one of the most unusual litigations ever opened in the local courts.” Frederick Haver claimed that A.F. Jenne “removed a house from a lot in West Colorado Springs during the interval between the foreclosure of a mortgage and his purchase of the trust deed from the El Paso County public trustee. Haver further asserts that Jenne has refused to return his house back to him.” Who prevailed? A few internet searches yielded no results.
The biggest ad in the issue was a full page facing the Society section. Here it is, in its entirety: “POLO 4 P.M. TODAY Fort Riley vs. Diamond Ranch BROADMOOR.” Sounds like fun, weather permitting.
Looking forward to the city’s 50th anniversary celebration on July 30, the editorial advised readers to remember the great deeds of the city’s founders. “They made opportunity for those who were here and for those who followed … young folks should hear the addresses that they may drink deeply of the love, the adventure, the lofty ideals of this city of beauty, of refuge for the afflicted and of rare opportunity.”
Not to mention wonderfully florid editorials…