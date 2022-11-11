Good news — the midterm elections are over! Bad news — some of my friends are mad, some are delighted, and none are looking forward to 2024. So let’s forget politics for a while, and focus on… billionaires.
The crazed runup on Powerball had many of us dreaming of a billion-dollar jackpot. We imagined the good we’d do, the nonprofits we’d help fund, the family members we’d bail out… and, of course, the Manhattan apartment, the pied-à-terre in Paris, the ranch in Montana and the discretely fabulous mansion in The Broadmoor neighborhood. And then we imagined the downside — the clamoring, greedy relatives and friends, the silver-tongued scammers with investment schemes we’d fall for, the fearful insecurity of the moneyed elite, and the end of personal privacy. Couldn’t we just stay anonymous, quietly quit our jobs, move to a gated community and make new friends in, say, Santa Barbara? There’s a seven-bedroom, 14-bath home on the market for $68 million, as well as a few modest suburban houses at $3.85 million.
It all seems like work — ditching the relatives and friends, moving, having personal assistants, investment advisers, and god knows what else. Maybe there’s a secret billionaire’s club you can join for help, advice and new friends…
Yet billionaires seem to be just like the rest of us, except for all the money. Some are kind, modest, charitable, community-minded and utterly decent people, like Mackenzie Scott ($34 billion) or Phil Anschutz ($10.6 billion). They’re not much fun, so let’s move on to two brilliant, innovative world-class jerks who have shaped much of our world — Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Narcissism, thy name is Elon. It’s been saddening, sickening and strangely fun to watch him buy Twitter for $44 billion and take a wrecking ball to the company. Imagine a 16-year-old without a driver’s license taking a Lamborghini for a spin, wrecking it in a fiery 20-car pileup and walking away uninjured and laughing. Elon’s the Alfred E. Neuman of billionaires — his net worth has dropped by almost $100 billion in the last year, and he seems to be deliberately accelerating the fall.” What, me worry?” He’s also an insightful and shrewd businessman, so he’ll likely continue his run as the richest person on the planet. With a shrunken net worth of $203 billion, he can afford to wreck every Lamborghini ever made and never notice the difference.
As for Zuckerberg, he launched Facebook while still in college, built it into a world-spanning empire of friendship, frictionless contact, fun and toxic misinformation. As both regulators and advertisers cooled on the company, Zuckerberg pivoted to the metaverse, changed the company’s name to Meta and spent billions chasing A.I. phantoms. Result: The stock plunged and Zuckerberg’s net worth dropped from $140 billion to around $35 billion.
Their vast fortunes may have slightly diminished, but they remain dominant players, billion-dollar Bros and leaders of the pack. One small request, guys —Mark, do a Jeff Bezos and build a Meta outpost on the eastern prairie. Elon, move Blue Origin’s HQ to our fabulously uncrowded airport. And don’t worry — I promise not to make fun of you. I’ll be too busy checking my Powerball numbers...