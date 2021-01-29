In 2021 it will be even more difficult than usual to determine what marketing tactics will be successful, given that the business world has faced unprecedented upheaval.
Here are five marketing avenues your business should be taking advantage of in 2021.
Organic digital marketing
Social media is the obvious place to start marketing in 2021. Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest are all free to use, and offer significant business tools that will give you insight into which of your posts are the most popular, the times your audience is active on these social sites, and more.
It can be overwhelming to delve into the analytical side, so outsourcing is a popular option. Search Engine Optimization is another organic tool that’s important to use this year. You can start by researching popular terms for your industry and working them into your social and website copy, but you may want to hire an expert to fully take advantage of SEO.
Paid digital marketing
From Google ads, to hypertargeting campaigns, to ads placed on social media platforms, this method of marketing is not one to miss in 2021. These ads target very specific audiences and generally have higher conversion rates than more traditional advertising. Social media ads on platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram in particular are powerful and cost-effective tools that can quickly be implemented into any businesses marketing efforts.
Traditional advertising
While the value for the amount spent will always be less with a broad-based advertising campaign (such as billboards), there is still a way to use this marketing avenue.
We suggest a more targeted approach within traditional avenues, such as business journals suited to your market, or radio ads placed on podcasts or shows that you know are related to your market.
Media relations
Most businesses have a good story or two that local news outlets would be interested in covering. This can be a major source of business development — you just might need an expert in storytelling and media relations to help you contact these news outlets and tell your story in a way that excites them.
Free direct outreach
Your CRM or payment processing system can be harnessed in another way — email campaigns utilizing the data your customers provide. Used the right way, these campaigns can be incredibly powerful and have great conversion rates, generating massive amounts of business. These can be tricky to set up, pinpoint an audience to target and set in motion so, again, hiring experts may get your business the best results, but luckily this is one of the simpler options available and most business owners can figure out how to utilize this tool with a little time and elbow grease.
Marketing can be uncertain and at times a risky bet, but implementing these five tactics in your marketing plan in 2021 can bring huge rewards with relatively low implementation cost.
Timothy A. Zercher is the CEO of Z3 Digital. The Z3 Digital team manages over 30 companies’ online marketing, websites and advertising efforts all over the U.S. and is based in Southern Colorado.