Deeply thankful that the election is over and glad that Biden won, for several reasons. While I supported many of Trump’s early initiatives, such as reducing our foreign entanglements, resetting our relationships with Russia and North Korea and making our southern border more secure, he didn’t carry through.
He hired incompetents, took advice from crooks, lied incessantly, attacked the press, demonized “blue” cities and the people who live in them, enabled foolishly brutal immigration policies… and the endless tweets! I’m looking forward to a few years of peace and quiet, to seeing Joe’s big dogs frolicking on the White House lawn and to having a car guy as president. Ol’ Joe still has the 1967 Corvette convertible that his Dad gave him as a college graduation present — hope he drives it down Pennsylvania Avenue on Inauguration Day.
Also happy for private citizen Trump. He won’t have to commute from Washington to Mar-a-Lago or deal with the endless blather of government. He can stay in Florida, tweet furiously, keep hapless Republican pols in thrall for the next four years and golf every day. As the pandemic strengthens and winter rolls in, Biden will have all of the problems and none of the fun. He gets to deal with the pandemic, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, nuclear proliferation and a possibly cratering economy. Trump will put together some profitable deals (Trump News Network featuring Tucker Carlson?) and his net worth will soar. Sorry Dems, but here’s the sad news: By losing, Trump wins again.
Meanwhile, what can we expect from the Biden/Harris administration? Assuming that Republicans retain their narrow majority in the Senate after the Georgia runoff elections, can Biden deal with Mitch McConnell and his cohorts? Or will he get the Obama treatment, and see his agenda opposed, derided and ignored?
I think he’ll do better, especially if the economy is weak. Thanks to Trump, the Republican base has tilted toward the working class and Americans without a college education. They distrust the coastal elites, and don’t want to defund the police. They don’t think that the jobs generated from some version of the Green New Deal will go to them. Yet a close look at local election results suggest that they might support expanding the Affordable Care Act, increasing Social Security payments, making community colleges tuition-free, and other Democratic initiatives. It could be a win/win for Mitch to go along.
At 81 in 2024, Biden won’t run for a second term. He’ll be a de facto lame duck on Jan. 21, focusing attention on the veep — not Selina Meyer. The nomination for 2024 should go to Kamala Harris.
Scylla and Charybdis were mythic monsters who lurked in the Strait of Messina, preying upon unwary mariners. They’re reborn in today’s quarrelsome Democrats. Call Liz, Bernie and their lefty co-religionists Scylla, traditional Democrats and the business community Charybdis. Yet as a skillful politician and a woman of color, Vice President-elect Harris will sweep them aside.
But forget 2024. Let’s focus on April 6, 2021, when at least three district seats on the Colorado Springs City Council will be up for grabs. Jill Gaebler, Don Knight and Andy Pico are termed out — and Andy’s leaving early for the Colorado Legislature. Will voters further enable the gerontocracy or will there be some fresh young faces on the virtual dais?
If vice president is the best job in politics, Colorado Springs city councilor may be one of the worst. You attend endless meetings, deal with aggrieved constituents who believe you have actual power, work 40 to 60 hours a week, read endless pages of incomprehensible bureaucratese and dress up for work … all for $6,250 annually. It’s a job fit only for the comfortably retired or intensely community-minded. Despite its difficulties, it’s interesting, and challenging — an amazing opportunity to better the community.
I hope some eager young’uns show up and get elected. Of the five statewide elected positions in Colorado government, three are held by folks younger than our youngest city councilor. Gov. Jared Polis is 45, Secretary of State Jena Griswold is 36 and Attorney General Phil Weiser is 52. Ours is a young state, and ours is a young city.
We geezers have had our time in the sun, so goodbye, farewell, so long forever… please, let’s not run!