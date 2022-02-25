In mid-February we jumped on a regional jet and headed for St. Petersburg, Florida, via Dallas. As all of us whom fate and finances command to fly economy, we were resigned to the epic discomforts of modern air travel — but a week in the sun had a certain allure. Several longtime friends had moved there, and they urged us to come and check the place out.
“You won’t believe it,” said one. “We’ll never leave.” “The future is now,” said another.
“Yeah, sure!” I thought. Our poor friends — minds addled by too much time in the subtropics, eyes dazzled by the burning sun. Don’t they realize they’re in Florida, the land of Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and tens of thousands of sleazy grifters, con artists, scammers, real estate fraudsters and criminal polluters? Too bad — I used to think they were smart.
Arriving in Tampa, we got a rental car and headed for downtown St. Pete. The highway system looked as if it had been built yesterday, the lanes were clearly marked — oh well, they don’t have real winter so things last longer. Arriving at our hotel, a funny little renovated 1920s hostelry, I was struck by the friendly efficiency of the staff and the beauty of the surrounding neighborhood. The ancient trees! The smooth, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks! Almost everyone had a dog on the leash and a smile on their face. The streets were lined with locally owned shops, bars and restaurants. Tired, hungry and dazed, we wandered into a sushi place and enjoyed a great meal.
As we explored the city and its neighborhoods during the next few days, we became just as dazzled as our friends.
St. Pete’s population is around 275,000, less than 10 percent of the Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater metropolitan area, and less than half of the Colorado Springs metro. Yet St. Pete’s downtown is, well, beyond the wildest dreams of our most fervent Downtown advocates (Susan, Linda, Chris — I’m talkin’ to you!). The complete streets, the wide sidewalks, the gleaming towers that house multimillion-dollar condos and the diversity of residents. Every age, every race — and so many people of color. There’s no Pikes Peak to look at, but there is a spectacular waterfront park to enjoy.
What you see is wonderful, but what you don’t see (not only downtown, but throughout the city and its suburbs) is even more remarkable. There are no homeless encampments, no desperate people pushing shopping carts and no trash blowing down the streets or stuck in the gutters. That doesn’t mean that there are no homeless folks, but St. Pete combines shelter availability with tough anti-panhandling and street sleeping ordinances. Interestingly, city voters lean strongly Democratic — these tough ordinances weren’t crafted by heartless Trumpistas.
Fantasizing about moving to Florida (from which I happily fled 41 years ago!) we drove through a dozen neighborhoods, wondering if we could afford a house for the two of us and our three big dogs. The short answer: no, but it was fun to look. We spent an afternoon with our friend Michelle, who moved into an already-renovated lakeside bungalow a few months ago.
“I couldn’t be happier,” she said. A flock of white birds were ensconced at the water’s edge.
“They’re white pelicans that migrate here from Canada,” Michelle told us. “They figure it out — so can you.”
Yet St. Pete lacks what we have — a daily newspaper. The Tampa Bay Times (formerly the St. Petersburg Times) publishes a print edition on Wednesday and Sunday, and is otherwise all digital. Sadly, it seems to me that when newspapers abandon print they simply fade away. A website is a website, and that’s the way the world is. And nothing can replace the beneficent clout of a great daily.
That beautiful waterfront park is named after William Straub, the editor of the St. Petersburg Times from 1901-1939. A bronze plaque in the park explains why.
“He worked many years to preserve the waterfront for the beautification of the city and enjoyment of the general public.”
Good on you, Bill! Your paper is a website now but your advocacy endures. And now that I’m back in the Springs, I’m delighted to be a small part of our vibrant print oasis.
On the other hand, is it too late to be an Instagram influencer...?