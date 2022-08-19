In 1966, Dr. West’s Medicine Show and Junk Band released their lone sort-of hit, “The Eggplant That Ate Chicago.” It peaked at 52 on the Billboard top 100, but the song’s lyrics are strangely topical in our troubled times. Thanks to the backwash of mental debris from the ’60s, the song popped (or should I say pooped) into my mind.
You’d better watch out for the eggplant that ate Chicago
For he may eat your city soon
You better watch out for the eggplant that ate Chicago
If he’s still hungry, the whole country’s doomed.
Ah, 1966! The weed was weak, the world was simpler and we were young. It was fun to get stoned and listen to stoned-out songs about the end of the world. Innocent times — and we thought we were cool!
But now science-based end of the world scenarios fill the pages of The New York Times and scores of other serious pubs, and have become part of the rhythm of our daily lives. Doomsplaining has created a great new niche for journalists as well. Instead of risking your life to cover war zones, head for the tranquil beauty of Oregon’s Pacific Coast and contemplate the Cascadia subduction zone. Here’s an excerpt from a recent story in the Times, focusing on the danger a monster tsunami might pose to an Oregon elementary school.
“The Cascadia fault off the Pacific Northwest coast is poised for a massive, 9.0-magnitude earthquake at some point, scientists say, a rupture that would propel a wall of water across much of the Northwest coast within minutes. Low-lying coastal neighborhoods in Washington, Oregon and Northern California would be under 10 feet or more of water, with the elementary school in Ocean Shores, Wash., facing an inundation that could be 23 feet deep.”
And how soon will this happen? According to Oregon’s website, the last monster coastal quake took place in 1700. Such temblors have occurred at intervals ranging from 190 to 1,200 years. Scientists believe that there’s a 37 percent chance that one will occur in the next 50 years.
But hey, that’s old news now. Enterprising Times journalists headed south to Los Angeles and produced last Sunday’s profusely illustrated four-and-a -half-page story titled “The Megastorm That Could Inundate California”. If only they had prefaced it with “You Better Watch Out For…”!
Instead of mean old Mr. Earthquake, it’s even meaner old Mr. Climate Change. Such an epochal superstorm would last for weeks, dumping 16 inches of rain on much of California, and severely impacting towns and cities in the Central Valley. The odds of such a storm happening in a given year are about 50-1, yet since it would cost more than $1 trillion in “property damage and economic disruption” it might be prudent for the state to prepare for the worst. Predictably, California hasn’t done much.
Yet sober predictions of ruin are a lot less fun for most of us than emotionally charged hyperpolitics. Whose fault is it that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine? Who is America’s worst politician? Will Trump be the GOP nominee in ‘24? Will Liz Cheney be the Democratic nominee? And is Marjorie Taylor Greene controlled by right-wing GOP space lasers based right here in Colorado (bet you thought those buildings on Pikes Peak were there to sell donuts and fleece tourists!).
I dunno. Like most well-intentioned unaffiliated voters in the state, I long for qualified, capable elected officials. It’s heartening that Trumpian conspiracy theorists haven’t gotten any traction in our conservative city, and sad that tens of millions of Americans have fallen for the grift. Lock him up? Dream on, lefties…
Meanwhile, rejoice in the knowledge that Norman Greenbaum, who wrote and recorded “Spirit in the Sky” was not a one-hit wonder. He also wrote “The Eggplant That Ate Chicago” and was a suitably psychedelic member of the band. Rock on, Norman…