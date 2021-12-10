What should America be most famous for? We all have opinions, and I nominate one that celebrates our creativity, ingenuity, fun-loving spirit and our extraordinary business culture.
Design. We’ve often been great at inventing things and making them beautiful, replicable, useful, durable and affordable. Our buildings and automobiles aptly express our national genius, especially those created for the working and middle class.
America’s great skyscrapers are extraordinary buildings. They’re the American equivalent of Notre Dame, Chartres, Versailles and Westminster Cathedral. But rather than celebrating religion, they celebrate enterprise. New York’s Empire State Building and Chrysler Building, Chicago’s Sears Tower and San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid aptly symbolize and embody 20th century American business. Such buildings are now common worldwide, but we were first. And before anyone thought of skyscrapers, ingenious Americans figured out how to build affordable houses.
The mass production of homes and home designs may have begun in the wake of the Chicago fire in 1871, when tens of thousands of houses burnt to the ground and hundreds of thousands were homeless. The Chicago Relief and Aid Society designed and produced kits that included precut lumber, windows, a door and a chimney — one 12-by-16, and one 12-by-20. They cost $75 and $100, and could be assembled on site by any competent carpenter/builder.
Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Palmer heard about the “Chicago houses” and realized that they’d be ideal temporary housing for new settlers and workers in his little colony at the foot of Pikes Peak. Within weeks, hundreds of kits were delivered to the new city via the general’s railroad and quickly erected. In subsequent years, they’d be moved, expanded and renovated as the city grew. Entrepreneurs here and throughout the country created their own versions, selling them through ads in newspapers and local periodicals.
Scores of Chicago houses remain in the Pikes Peak region, especially on the Westside. Also called shotgun cottages, these narrow one-story dwellings often feature front and back porches and an additional half-story. We don’t know what the general paid for his Chicago houses, but he’d be astonished to learn that they now cost well over $200,000.
In 1908, Sears, Roebuck and Co. debuted its mail order Modern Homes program. During the next 32 years, Sears sold about 75,000 home kits, featuring 447 different designs. They ranged from stately multistory mini-mansions to simple little three-room cottages. The company took full advantage of improving materials, using asphalt shingles instead of wood, drywall instead of lath and plaster, and “balloon” framing (so named because skeptics predicted that such houses would be blown off their foundations and roll down the streets) instead of post and beam. Everything arrived by rail, ready to go. The company was happy to work with its customers, modifying porches, trim, window and door placement and street orientation. So varied are the houses that they’re difficult to identify as Sears products, but many remain throughout the country. In Colorado Springs, the stately 1909 two-story building at 1710 W. Pikes Peak Ave. is a well-documented early Sears home. Built by locomotive engineer John Clear, the house is described in the Sears catalogue as a “fine city residence.” It has 12 rooms, including four bedrooms, a parlor, living room, dining room and library, and wraparound porch. Stated cost: $4,080. More than a century later, it remains one of the most distinguished residences on the Westside. You can check the catalogue — it’s design No. 132, subsequently called the Palmyra.
Did John Clear own a car? Probably not, since his house was only a block away from the Colorado Avenue trolley line. But the trolleys ceased operation in the late 1930s, making auto ownership even more desirable. Customers wanted more than economy and reliability — they wanted beauty.
Postwar Detroit obliged. General Motors, Ford and Chrysler built millions of cars that married form to function. Sinuous sheet metal, chrome and bold styling turned ordinary cars into works of art, moving sculptures without equal. Consider the 1950 Mercury, the 1957-58 Chevrolets, the fabulous finned 1959-1963 Cadillacs, the T-Birds and Corvettes, the muscle cars of the late 1960s — 30 wonderful years. Since then, everyday cars have become drearily practical lookalike SUVs, pickups and sedans. When it comes to the classics though, we had a great run.… We had fun, fun, fun till Daddy took the T-Bird away! nCSBJ