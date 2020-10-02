Politics can be strangely transformative, engaging and unpredictable. Sometimes you find that you have a dog in a fight that you’d just as soon avoid, for reasons that you never imagined.
So it was when President Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
Barrett’s life story was strangely familiar. She’s 48, a remarkably brilliant attorney and law professor who was appointed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. She’s a practicing Catholic, married for 21 years to a fellow law professor. They have seven children.
My daughter-in-law Amy is also 48. She’s smart as a whip, a practicing Catholic with six amazing kids and a wonderfully supportive husband.
Such families are no longer common in middle- and upper-middle-class America. Most couples find it difficult enough to raise one or two kids, let alone six or seven. Marriages are fragile, jobs can evaporate overnight and it’s difficult to put down roots in a community. Our lives are transient, and our culture is licentious, unruly and aggressively secular. As I’ve seen with Amy and Eric, it takes ferocity, love, patience, compassion, energy and extraordinary competence to raise so many kids. Those with the courage and skill to succeed at such a task gain a unique kind of wisdom and experience.
When Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, a young liberal attorney friend shrugged her shoulders and said, “You knew he was going to appoint a Republican. Given that, Gorsuch is about as good as we can expect.”
That same attorney, told of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, was furious — at Ginsburg.
“Why didn’t she quit in 2011 when the Dems had a Senate majority and Obama could have appointed her successor?” she fumed. “Nobody’s irreplaceable or immortal.”
It seems certain that Barrett will sail through the confirmation process, given both her obvious competence and the pro-life philosophy that has guided her private life. Both pro-choice Dems and pro-life Repubs believe that, given the opportunity, she’ll vote to repeal Roe v. Wade and kick Obamacare to the curb.
They may be wrong. Although she clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, that doesn’t mean she’s a bomb thrower. Perhaps naively, I suspect that she’ll act with judgment and restraint — that she will never seek to impose her own moral and religious standards upon our messy and contentious nation.
By a simple twist of fate, Trump and his Senate cronies get to appoint RBG’s successor. Dems can complain all they want, but they’d do the same thing if they were in power. Given the possible alternative picks (Tom Cotton? Ted Cruz?) I’ll settle for Barrett. For some reason, I’m very comfortable with the decisions of a smart, principled Catholic mother of seven.
Meanwhile, some advice for Democrats: Barrett isn’t Brett Kavanaugh. Don’t waste your time mudslinging, making dubious accusations or insulting her intelligence. Who are Americans more likely to admire — a brilliant, hardworking mother of seven or a bunch of yapping professional politicians trying to make her look bad?
Of course, legitimate and thoughtful criticism is appropriate. Dems might be inspired by former Nebraska Sen. Roman Hruska’s defense of Richard Nixon’s nomination of Harrold Carswell many decades ago.
While Carswell’s opponents claimed that he was too mediocre to serve, Hruska offered an inventive defense of the beleaguered nominee.
“Even if he is mediocre,” Hruska argued, “There are a lot of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they, and a little chance?”
Flip the script, Dems! In an era when some within the Republican Party are openly contemptuous of science, higher education, college professors and lawyers, couldn’t you argue that Barrett is too smart? Everyone should have a shot at a seat on the Supreme Court!
Meanwhile, Colorado voters will have the dubious pleasure of voting for or against 11 statewide measures. Most (if not all!) are junky nothingburgers pushed by special interest groups, but I’ll vote for reintroducing gray wolves. Right now, we have half a dozen wolves and 6.9 million humans. The ratio is a little lopsided, so why not a companion measure deintroducing humans from the Front Range?
You can bet it’d have Western Slope support!