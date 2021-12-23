It had been a while since my wife Karen and I made a winter trip to Puerto Vallarta (thanks to the infernal virus), so we were excited to head south earlier this month for a week in the sun.
We weren’t disappointed. The weather was perfect and the city was as busy, welcoming and cosmopolitan as ever. We first visited in the mid-1980s, loved it and have often vacationed there since.
PV and Colorado Springs are oddly similar. Both are safe, prosperous and rapidly growing cities with healthy business communities. Both are blessed with beautiful surroundings. We have great weather, Pikes Peak and all the delights of the Colorado mountains, while PV has perfect winter weather, an historic cobblestoned downtown, jungle-clad mountains, Banderas Bay, miles of sandy beaches, whale-watching and dozens of high-rise condos and hotels.
But hey, we have hotels, better infrastructure, comfortable suburbs, better health care for Medicare-dependent geezers and our streets are paved. And as for beaches, whales and oceans — what about the legendary giant carp of Prospect Lake?!
Yet our cities share an uncomfortable dilemma: traffic. In 1985, the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Area had a population of 315,000; today it’s around 670,000. We’ve more than doubled, but PV, during that same timeframe, has more than sextupled, going from 78,000 to about 540,000.
In the 1980s, neither city had traffic issues. Traffic flowed easily through our sprawling, polycentric city, thanks to decades of thoughtful infrastructure funding from local, state and national governments. Our transportation policies, like every other rapidly growing western city, catered to single-occupant private automobiles. Our bus system was underfunded, unappreciated and underused. Relatively few PV residents owned cars, but buses, taxis and makeshift jitneys were fast, ubiquitous and inexpensive.
Now both cities are plagued with frequent and maddening traffic jams. PV’s rickety little open-air buses have largely disappeared, replaced by diesel-powered urban tanks. Despite extraordinary efforts to unsnarl things, including tunnels bored through surrounding mountains and traffic cops at every major intersection, the roads are choked.
We’re in a similar position. I-25 is a rush hour nightmare, as is Highway 24 and other major arterials. Getting up to the mountains isn’t easy, especially on summer weekends. We need more lanes, more alternate routes and maybe even a Front Range passenger railroad.
I don’t know what the good folks at PV should or ought to do — they’ll figure it out, just as they figured out how to expand their tiny 1985 airport into multinational behemoth that accommodated 4.93 million passengers in 2019.
What about us? Alas, it looks as if our usually sensible state government has abandoned common sense and embraced delusional futurism. On Dec. 16, the state Transportation Commission voted to approve the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new Greenhouse Gas Planning Standard to “reduce ... emissions from the transportation sector, improve air quality and reduce smog, and provide more travel options.”
The rule will “require CDOT and the state’s five Metropolitan Planning Organizations to determine the total pollution and greenhouse gas emission increase or decrease expected from future transportation projects and take steps to ensure that greenhouse gas emission levels do not exceed set reduction amounts.”
In the real world, this means billions of dollars less for highway construction and expansion, and billions more for “innovations that have proven successful in improving quality of life and air quality, like adding sidewalks, improving downtowns for active transportation with ‘complete streets,’ improving local and intercity transit and first-and-last-mile connectivity to transit facilities, and adding bike-shares.”
That’s a kick in the teeth for many Colorado cities, and particularly for the Springs. We’re car-dependent, a region of interconnected suburbs with multiple activity centers.
Should we defund auto-dependent transportation, toss the ‘burbs to the curb and migrate to medium-rise apartment complexes in cramped, expensive and climate-friendly downtowns? Enacting the rule will have no immediate effect on local GHG emissions and may eventually worsen them, as jammed highways increase commuting times.
Why worry? My GOP pals regard the rule as a fat present from the Dems that may help them end Democratic majorities in the state legislature. Without Donald Trump on the ballot in 2022, Colorado’s mildly progressive suburban voters may prefer to vote for reasonable Republicans instead of delusional Dems. But please, no more Lauren Boeberts!
