Our lack of affordable (or even sort-of affordable) housing has multiple causes and apparently no near-term solutions. Just figuring out how we got here isn’t easy either. Oldtimers tend to blame it on overdevelopment and the city’s slavish devotion to growth at any cost.
You’ve heard them grumble.
“This used to be such a nice little city, clean and mutually respectful. ... There weren’t any homeless living on the streets, pushing their stolen grocery carts loaded with junk and begging for money. ... Every neighborhood was safe and we all got along. ...Now there’s trash everywhere, and those people who live in those new apartments downtown don’t seem to care. Why don’t we just get rid of all the freeloaders and take care of our city.”
The obvious problem of people experiencing homelessness: They don’t have homes. Extraordinary nonprofits such as Homeward Pikes Peak are doing great work to provide housing, but the need is so great that the unhoused and barely housed population will probably continue to grow. The problem is nationwide, but there probably isn’t a nationwide solution.
Locally, the confluence of tighter regulation, individual homeowner decisions, real estate appreciation and gentrification has effectively barred working-class buyers from what was once a working-class haven in Old Colorado City. Let’s look at a single micro-neighborhood, and explore the changing Westside.
We moved to West Bijou Street in 2000, leaving an oversized downtown mega-Victorian for a shabby, 2.5-story 1899 house on a corner lot. The streetscape was fun and varied with several cottages as well as 1.5- and 2-story houses. The neighbors included retirees, young couples, and well-established Westsiders. Directly across the street, a young couple with two little kids squeezed into a one-level cottage.
A longtime neighborhood resident gave me some Westside living tips.
“Every house on the street was built on expansive clay soil,” she said. “Most of those 19th century foundations are pretty sketchy, so you’ll find your doors stick or won’t close, and the floors might sag a little. Bbut don’t worry, it’s just seasonal. Some of us even have winter/summer locks on the door. You need any help, just ask. We’ve got every kind of skill you can imagine on the block.”
It was safe and unpretentious. We loved it, our many dogs have thrived and it has always felt like home. Researching its history, I found that our house was built by a prominent Colorado Springs attorney, passed through several hands and had been a rooming house between 1940 and 1970. The roomers were likely all single working men, sharing a bathroom and a rudimentary kitchen. The landlady occupied the first floor, renting out two rooms in the basement and four on the second and third floors.
Today, only Karen and I (and our three dogs) live here. Rooming houses still exist, but they fly under the radar as quasi-legal shared group homes for Millennials & Generation Z.
The kids across the street grew up, moved out and their parents recently put the cottage up for sale. While dubious Westside foundations weren’t a problem 20 years ago, lenders and appraisers are now more risk-avoidant. The parents eventually sold the property for the value of the lot to a small-scale developer, who tore down the cottage last week. A new house will replace it, one likely unaffordable to any working-class buyer.
Yet those of us who have lived on the street for a decade or more have benefited greatly from skyrocketing real estate prices and the Westside’s perceived desirability. Most of the neighbors seem delighted by the plans — it’ll be good for surrounding property values!
As for us, we love our house dearly, but three flights of stairs? Time to move to an affordable rancher … maybe Pueblo?
Yet while occupancy in the two sites profiled has dwindled, developers never sleep. A three-building, 56-unit apartment complex is proposed just off Uintah Street a few blocks away. It’ll bring more traffic, but more kids for our schools, more customers for our locally-owned shops and maybe even a few more neighborhood dogs — and, we can hope, a few affordable units. So rock on, developers!