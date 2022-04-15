Many decades ago, I went to both Colorado College and Wesleyan University. In those long-vanished times, neither were particularly snooty, expensive or selective (they admitted me). Sixty years after I failed to graduate, both have enormous endowments, highly selective admissions policies and embody modern academic liberalism. In my day, ‘Dei’ was a word familiar to classically educated students as the genitive singular of Deus, Latin for God. Today, Latin has vanished from college curricula. Times change.
Wesleyan and CC are now elite colleges, seen by ambitious kids as portals to paradise, gateways to wealth, and stairs to success. Graduate from either, and you’ll have a prosperous, intellectually fulfilling and deeply satisfying life.
But first you have to get admitted. You’d best start résumé-building in preschool, and look upon childhood as a fulltime job at which you must excel. Having fun is not an option, unless you regard team sports, dance lessons, gymnastics, theater, volunteering and organized extracurricular activities as fun. Forget about hanging out with neighborhood kids, stealing from Mom’s cannabis stash and watching trashy Colombian soap operas with your crazy Aunt Caroline. Work, and make sure your parents work just as hard — liberal arts degrees don’t come cheap!
At CC, the sticker price is $83,228 per annum, or $332,912 if you stick it out for four years. That number isn’t fixed — you can bet that it’ll increase a few percent annually. Here’s the cost breakdown: tuition $64,554; student activity fee $474; housing $8,376; meal plan $6,000; books and supplies $1,240; personal expenses $1,354; and travel home 2-3 times $1,230.
Wesleyan’s $81,645 is slightly cheaper, and breaks down almost identically. It’s slightly more prestigious than CC, more difficult to get into and even more dedicated to academic liberalism — and the weather in the Connecticut River Valley is epically awful.
What do you actually have to pay at either school? That depends upon your family financial situation. If your parents are typically prosperous, they’re screwed. If there’s no family money, scholarships, student loans and other financial aid will likely be available.
You might consider UCCS, where I finally got enough college credits to get a diploma, 28 years after dropping out of Wesleyan. For Colorado residents, it costs $7,120 for tuition, $10,920 for room and board, $1,800 for books and supplies and $1,460 for other fees. If you live at home, you can get a degree for less than $40,000 — and that’s before any grants, loans, scholarships or family financial assistance. It enrolls over 12,000 full- and part-time students at its spectacular 500-acre campus, and offers a great and affordable education. Best of all, it’s our university. It was largely conceived and created by Colorado Springs residents, opening in 1965. It exists for our benefit — 90 percent of applicants are admitted, and most live here. And although Colorado legislative appropriations for higher ed have diminished over the years, you can still get a great education without drowning in debt.
UCCS was diverse, equitable and inclusive decades before the phrase was invented. Along with Pikes Peak Community College, it lives by Fannie Mae Duncan’s famous words: Everybody Welcome! Since 1965, more than 40,000 students have attended UCCS, including local luminaries such as former mayors Steve Bach and Mary Lou Makepeace, and Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of The Downtown Partnership. As for me, I keep in touch with former classmates at Wesleyan, admire and appreciate CC (let’s make it to the Frozen Four next year!) but I love UCCS. Like the city it adorns, it’s accessible, growing, inventive, often amazing and never boring…