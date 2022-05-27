T
he main reason for having a website should be to create conversions. Conversions are when your customers complete a task like making a purchase or signing up for your newsletter. Let’s look at some of the best ways to boost the conversions your site generates.
First, before your website can make conversions, your customers have to be able to find your site. Having a good keyword strategy for your business based on solid keyword research is vital. This means finding the words that people are most likely to use when using a search engine (like Google or Bing) to find your site. Then you need good search engine optimization (SEO) to make sure you are ranking highly on Google for those keywords. If you can’t organically get that traffic, you can buy traffic with Google Ads and Facebook Ads. You need that traffic to get any conversions. Once people at your site, there are a few ways to optimize the conversion rates.
Website aesthetics: This sounds obvious, but many underestimate how important a website that really looks good is to generating conversions on your site. You want a solid web design that demonstrates your brand’s value and quality. If your site looks cheap or unprofessional users will recognize this and immediately continue their search for your type of service/product elsewhere. People tend to distrust sites that look cheap.
Calls to action: These are the biggest goal “conversions” on your website and they should be easily findable and highly visible on your home page and your most popular pages, to make it easy for the user to convert and also give them a sense of urgency.
Create value for the users: You can offer important information to users through articles, blog posts or testimonials. Though it might sound counterintuitive, providing this kind of non-salesy content can really improve your conversion rates since clients get familiar with your product/service and brand while reading or using this information. That makes them more likely to actually convert and buy your product/service from you.
Page load speed: Studies show if a site doesn’t load in 2 seconds, you start losing a percentage of users every millisecond after that. They will just back out and go to the next Google result. There are many ways to reduce your load speed and many things that can be slowing down your site. We recommend working with a professional here, since it can get very technical very quickly.
User experience on your website: Help your users understand what your site is about and make it easy for them to move around the site. Make sure the site is running well. If a user clicks on a link that leads them to a 404 page (“link can’t be found”), that’s a bad experience for them and their trust in your brand and website immediately plummets..
Good up-to-date content on your site: Copywriting is important. Catchy headlines, powerful words, and well-researched, well-written content are valuable for conversions. If you’re struggling to figure out what to write about first, we suggest you show your visitors your services or product in a way that is valuable and answers their questions before they even ask them. Article tags that tend to engage users are things like “The 5 biggest mistakes to avoid when ____” or “How to get the most value out of ___(your service/product)___”
Use analytics from your site: Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and other programs can help you to see how users are responding to your site, what’s working and what isn’t working. With that information you can then optimize your website and start building a stronger and higher converting site.
Keyword strategy, SEO, web design, page loading speed, copywriting, analytics and other website conversion optimization tasks can be complicated. If you don’t have the time to become a website expert or you simply want the best quality of work, we suggest you consider hiring a true marketing agency. With an agency, it’s possible to increase conversions by as much as 60 percent during the first few months of work simply by implementing the tips outlined above. If you are doing this kind of work on your own you should give yourself lots of grace and expect to see much slower results. But even a conversion rate increase of 10 percent can mean an influx of new customers, depending on your site. Small improvements — made consistently — can yield massive progress.
Timothy A. Zercher is CEO of A-Train Marketing. He can be reached at tim@atrainmarketing.com.