In 2020, retail investors began investing in stock markets on their own at record paces. Around the same time, the S&P500 returned 66 percent from March 2020 to July 2021 and some popular retail stocks (known as meme stocks) like GameStop have risen from $10 to $347 at its peak. Money managers with retail clients are often being asked why they should pay them when they can make money investing on their own. How can money managers address this question?
A unique sequence of events has led to significantly increased interest in stock and option trading by retail investors. First, Robinhood, a retail broker whose mission is to “democratize finance for all,” introduced zero commission stock trading and easy to access options trading which ultimately led to other major brokers following suit at the end of 2019. Second, the COVID-19 pandemic caused nonessential workers to largely remain at home for most of 2020, leading to lower consumer spending and more time to pursue alternate ventures. Finally, the largest monetary and fiscal stimulus packages to ever occur have led to a significant increase in the amount of cash in retail investors’ hands. According to Barron’s analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans have saved about $1.8 trillion more than they otherwise would have since the pandemic began (see chart below from Barron’s).
This unique combination of lower trading frictions, more time and greater capital has led to an increase in retail accounts.
The incredible performance of the S&P500 in 2020-2021 has led to a desire for many to manage their own money, especially when the client is young and the professional money manager was cautious during the COVID-19 crisis and missed out on much of the ride. Perhaps the greatest challenge for professional money managers is that stock markets have a large element of uncertainty. Because of this, one can know more (have more knowledge) and be more skilled but still underperform relative to someone picking stocks based on their favorite restaurant or celebrity tweet.
In some ways, stock market investing is analogous to Texas Hold’em, a popular poker game. Unlike many games where the most skilled player almost always wins (think chess), in Texas Hold’em, the best player puts themselves in a position to win 75 percent of the time, but they are still subject to what the cards dictate. Over long periods of time, that player wins much more often than loses, but over short horizons — like this past year in the case of stock markets — anyone can win. What can a money manager tell a client who outperformed them in their own retail account to convince them it is best to continue business together?
The good news is, the data is mostly on your side, so perhaps a history lesson for your client is the best course of action. Research has investigated the performance of retail investors for many years in various different markets. The vast majority of the findings show that retail traders significantly underperform the market over time. Perhaps the most notable paper is Barber and Odean (2000) who find that retail traders underperform, especially those that trade more often. My co-authors and I scraped data from a popular retail investing Reddit thread, WallStreetBets, and tested to see if a trading strategy following the thread would produce investment outperformance. We find limited evidence this is the case. To be fair, some work has shown that, particularly over short horizons, social media-based investing can produce outperformance.
Three tips for money managers:
Explain. Provide statistics that historically investors trading on their own do not tend to fare well. Explain that we are in a once-in-a-lifetime market and that your job is not just to earn superior returns but to protect the client’s wealth, remove emotion from financial decision-making, and remove the headache and stress of financial planning.
Acknowledge. It is true that the barriers to information and costs of trading have declined significantly in recent years. This should give retail investors a better chance than they had before at performing well in the market. Clearly identify the value you add, do not oversell your financial wizardry, and charge a fee that represents your value. This will help with client trust and retention over long periods of time.
Allow. If your client is really interested in stock trading, do not shy away from it. Instead, advise them to take a small portfolio allocation (5 percent or less depending on the wealth of the client) to invest on their own. Allow them to enjoy the stock market investing process. Chances are, over long periods of time, they will appreciate you even more.
Ryan Chacon, Ph.D., is a professor of finance at UCCS. He teaches investments and corporate finance and his research focuses on real estate and retail investors.