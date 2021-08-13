Here’s a question that many of us in Colorado Springs have pondered: Who the hell are we? Are we indeed the best place to live in the United States, our Olympic City of Sunshine at the foot of America’s Mountain?
Or is that just eco/devo promo-speak, a sales pitch to prop up our sometimes-fragile local economy? Yup and yup.
Call us idealistic hucksters. We’re in sales, but we really believe in our product. We love living here, and we know that the city and the state must grow to thrive — but the more deeply rooted we become, the less we like change.
Talking to my pal Bob (a Boulder native) about the dear dead days beyond recall, I mourned the loss of the Chief Theater, The Antlers hotel and the beautiful Victorian Downtown of the 1950s.
“Those were the best times in Colorado history,” Bob recalled. “A million and a half population, good fishing and camping everywhere, no crowds, no traffic jams, good roads and we both had beautiful girlfriends.”
Bob stayed in the Boulder area buying, selling and developing real estate for more than 50 years. Growth was good for him, so he eventually sold his holdings and moved to Colorado Springs. He got involved in politics, made friends, bought and sold a house or two, and is about to begin a new construction project.
“Why don’t you take it easy, dude?” I asked him. “You’re getting old.”
“All my life I’ve built stuff,” he answered. “It’s what I do. Why don’t you stop writing and build something?”
I was born here, left at 21 years old to go adventuring in the great world, tried different careers without much success (including a stint as an investment banker in Manhattan) until experiencing clarity listening to Frank Sinatra one day in 1981.
New York, New York, if I can make it there, I can make it anywhere. I realized that if I couldn’t make it in New York, I could sure as hell make it in Colorado Springs! So we loaded the family into a U-Haul, and headed west 40 years ago.
Thanks to growth, ferment, openness to new ideas and newcomers, and the city’s relatively easy, unhurried lifestyle, it was a good choice. I somehow missed out on my imagined career as the NFL quarterbacking rock ‘n’ roll president of the United States, but it’s been a great ride. Summing up my life in two words: happy mediocrity.
Are we then just the mediocre residents of a mediocre city in a mediocre state, stuck in an infinitely mediocre universe? We’ll have to think about this — will my nascent theory of mediocrity supplant the theory of relativity? Success at last!
In fact, excellence and soaring ambition built this city. We can complain about sprawl, traffic-choked highways, unscrupulous developers and clueless elected officials (I plead guilty!), but l look at what we’ve accomplished over the years.
Look at our colleges — Pikes Peak Community College, the Air Force Academy, Colorado College and UCCS. No city has a military academy, a top-10 liberal arts college, a leading regional university and a distinguished community college. Look at our neighborhoods, in their diverse splendor. Look at our energetic and creative Downtown — and make sure you look frequently, since it’s constantly changing. Look at The Broadmoor, The Mining Exchange, at the Olympic Museum, at the Pikes Peak Center, at the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, at our open spaces and at the preserved and prosperous Old Colorado City… It’s a very long list.
Yet adventurous young people will still shake the dust of Colorado Springs off their shoes and go into the great world in search of fame and fortune. And many will come back with a sheepish smile and a timid reintroduction — “Remember me?” We’re a city that people go to, not one they move away from.
And even if the boom times vanish, home prices collapse and the ashes of California fires hide Pikes Peak and our blue skies, we’ll rebound. The fires will burn out, the sky will clear and at worst we’ll have the economy Chuck Murphy recalls from the early 1950s.
“We sold to the tourists in the summer,” Chuck told me a few years ago, “and to each other in the winter. That was about it.”
But we’ll always have Pikes Peak.