It’s been about 40 years since the term work-life balance was first uttered. Since then, this concept has been used broadly to refer to everything from the need to spend more focused time with your family, to having more fun and leisure time, including self-care to ensure you are not becoming burned out in your job.
Technology has created a variety of new ways for us to collaborate and work virtually, bringing with them a whole host of alternatives for work schedule flexibility. Yet, many people struggle to find balance in their work and personal lives, and in this ever-changing employment landscape, it is time for us to think differently about how we blend work life and home life.
Critics of the term “work-life balance” say that it creates an artificial separation between work and life, as if work were not a part of life. Others say it incorrectly implies a zero-sum equation in which life loses out while you’re working, and vice versa. For many of the business professionals I speak with, work-life balance is simply an impossible state of being to achieve. Finding “balance” in a world that is in constant flux is an elusive goal that may be achieved only by sheer luck. So instead of pursing the myth of balance, think about how you can blend work and home with the concept of work-life integration.
This concept has become more popular in recent years. But what, exactly, does it mean, and is it a helpful framework to aspire to? According to the University of California Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, work-life integration is “an approach that creates more synergies between all areas that define ‘life’: work, home/family, community, personal well-being, and health.” This approach emphasizes gentle pivots rather than hard boundaries between different areas of life. A practitioner of work-life integration might choose to have breakfast with the family and drop off the kids at school, then work from 9 a.m. to noon, then eat lunch and go to the gym, then attend a work meeting in the afternoon, then pick up the kids and make dinner, and respond to emails for a couple hours before bedtime.
Due to the pandemic, many professionals now have the ability to shape their own workday and want the flexibility offered by work-life integration. Another way to think about this is through the concept of windowed work. Windowed work means breaking up your business day into two or three separate time slots, or windows. Traditionally, this hasn’t been possible, but with the pandemic and technology advancements, many of us switched, unknowingly, into this type of setting. In fact, many people saw the benefits and have continued to do this, especially if a company allows them to continue to work from home or in a hybrid setting.
So how can you make work-life integration truly work for you? Here are three simple suggestions from Inc. Magazine:
1. Create a schedule.
To ensure that you are truly reserving time in your day to focus on priorities outside of work, put these things in your calendar. Though it may feel strange to formally schedule activities like “family dinner” or “workout at the gym,” doing so will make it far more likely that these activities actually happen.
2. Coordinate with your significant other and family.
If you have a partner, make sure that your schedule complements his or hers, and that you are prioritizing the greatest needs of your family. Work-life integration should make your family life richer and smoother, not harder.
3. Remain committed to some boundaries.
Even the most practiced integrator of work and life needs time to truly unplug from job responsibilities. Your mind and body need rest from work on a regular basis in order to recharge. Set aside time each day and week to block out thoughts of work and focus exclusively on the people and activities that matter most to you.
We all want our lives to be richly filled with meaningful work and relationships. Work-life integration, just like work-life balance, is a helpful framework to help us do this, but the secret to prioritizing what we value most is in the execution. If we are addicted to the urgent, those pressing things will always seize our attention first. We all default to paying attention to our jobs first — unless we intentionally choose to do otherwise.
None of us will do this perfectly, but with practice, we can get a little closer to allow work and home life to interact with each other, rather than fight each other for balance.
Jonathon Liebert is the CEO and executive director of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. He can be reached at jonathonl@bbbsc.org.