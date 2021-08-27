The issue:
Ever hear of Colorado’s proposed Employee Travel Reduction Plan? Neither had we, until a business group opposing it sent us a summary.
“The Employee Travel Reduction Plan proposal originated with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) to the state’s Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC) which stemmed from legislation by the Colorado General Assembly in 2019,” the Colorado Auto Dealers Association informed us.
It sounded benign enough, until you got to the fine print. The ETRP would mandate employers with more than 100 workers to require 40 percent of employees to commute to work via bus, public transit, bicycle, rideshare or on foot, regardless of industry. According to CADA, the proposal would have impacted more than 900,000 workers in Colorado and over 2,500 employers.
Every business organization that got wind of this bizarre plan came together in furious opposition, and CADA commissioned a public opinion poll. Unsurprisingly, 80 percent of those polled opposed the proposal, which was quickly withdrawn by the APCD. Presumably, the scheme now languishes in some seldom-visited corner of cyberspace where old plans go to die.
It’s hard to believe that such a ludicrous proposal ever surfaced. Yet, rather than blame the folks who put it together, we need to consider how difficult and unattainable their task must have been. They were likely given the impossible goal of figuring out how to significantly reduce vehicle-linked air pollution at no cost to state or local governments. What they came up with was politically impossible, difficult to implement and unenforceable.
Regardless, we imagine that a majority of Colorado residents would support reasonable, thoughtful and coherent measures to reduce air pollution. We can’t do much about California wildfires, but we can tackle locally generated emissions.
There are a couple of obvious targets right here in the Pikes Peak region. For starters, the Colorado Springs City Council can accelerate the retirement of Utilities’ 1980-vintage Nixon coal-fired power plant, now scheduled for closure by the end of 2030. In addition, Pueblo elected officials, state legislators and Xcel should jointly craft a plan for the early retirement of the notoriously unreliable Comanche 3 coal plant, now planned for 2040.
There’s one obvious barrier to acceleration: It’s not cheap. New sources of power generation must be found and/or built, and Pueblo will need to be compensated for the loss of $17 million in annual tax revenue from Comanche. Just as commuters shouldn’t have their lives disrupted to mitigate air pollution, local electric utility providers and their customers shouldn’t be stuck with the bill.
As California has shown us, air pollution knows no geographic boundaries. Federal and state governments need to work together to clear our Front Range skies — it’ll be money well spent. And given that legislators in Washington hope to invest a trillion or so federal dollars improving infrastructure and combating climate change, funding may well be available. Can Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper partner with Reps. Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert to get federal funding for Pueblo and Colorado Springs? Strange bedfellows for sure, but maybe the four of them can put partisan politics aside and work together.
Meanwhile, we can implement our own travel reduction plans. The free market already has given us a little push — have you noticed gasoline prices? On the other hand, if the Delta variant pushes us back to lockdown this winter, forget commuting by rail, bus or rideshare. A revived pandemic will make its own rules.
Yet the visible evidence of climate change is so compelling that Xcel, Colorado Springs Utilities and our elected officials need to show some sense of urgency, rather than kicking the can down the road for another 10 or 20 years. As Mark Zuckerberg infamously put it, they need to move fast and break things.