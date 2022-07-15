Many of us are troubled by the state of our country, so it’s good to know that the East Coast punditry has discovered the cause of our grievous dysfunction: Geezers! Biden needs to step aside, and Trump shouldn’t run.
Yep, our cackling gerontocracy has got to go. Tell Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the baldies, wrinklies and white hairs to clear out their desks and head for the exits. I mean, what’s the matter with you folks? You have seven-, eight-, even nine-figure net worth, good health, plenty of friends, enemies and family — you’ll only lose a bunch of suck-ups.
Degeezification may be one of the few genuinely bipartisan issues that could win support from both parties. How about a constitutional amendment, establishing age limits for the president, vice president, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress? Easy enough; the Founding Bros (not fathers, since they were all young men except Ben Franklin) left specific instructions.
“An amendment may be proposed by a two-thirds vote of both Houses of Congress, or, if two-thirds of the states request one, by a convention called for that purpose. The amendment must then be ratified by three-fourths of the state Legislatures, or three-fourths of conventions called in each state for ratification.”
Even if such an amendment made it through Congress and received overwhelming popular support, it’d take so long that today’s gerontocrats would be long gone, replaced by freshly-minted gerontocrats — think Ted Cruz or Don Trump Jr.! And besides, wouldn’t the politically potent geezer lobby oppose such an amendment as an affront to democracy, effectively throwing the oldest and wisest among us into the dustbin of history?
Yet if such an amendment garnered majorities in both houses of Congress, it would effectively end the political aspirations of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As Shakespeare wrote, ‘Tis a consummation/Devoutly to be wished.’
As a native-born geezer, I’m all for getting my age cohort out of power. At 81, I have a full head of hair, easily achieve genius on Spelling Bee (check out this mildly challenging daily New York Times online game), take no medications and am functional … for a geezer. I may be in the top 10 percent of 81-year-olds, but I sure couldn’t deal with elected office at any level, much less the continuing grind of corporate America. Most of my not-yet-dead geezer pals thought both Trump and Biden were too old to run in 2020.
Those two are to American politics what the iceberg was to the Titanic. Together or singly, they may sink the Ship of State. Imagine how much fun the 2024 elections would be if both of these cranky old guys were reduced to kibitzing from the cheap seats. Repubs might go with Ron DeSantis, or any of half a dozen GOP governors, while Dems have an open field (but hopefully no Bernie Sanders!). Polls tell us that American voters want moderate politics, even as our two major parties drift right and left. William Butler Yeats’ words in The Second Coming may be sadly prophetic.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
I wonder whether both parties can silence their radicals and nominate competent centrists? Could we even imagine a bipartisan ticket with Mitt Romney and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo? Dream on.
And even if Joe & Don exit the stage, we may be dismayed by their successors. Get ready for the presidential election of 2032: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Lauren Boebert. Have fun, and if I haven’t croaked, I’ll try to remember to vote…