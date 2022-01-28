The coronavirus has challenged us; it’s challenged our beliefs, our politics and how we lead. You, like many I’m sure, have been forced to respond to the pandemic problem of the day. Mask or no mask? Virtual or in person? And you may have witnessed some of the best and worst leadership during this time, both in your community and at work.
Pandemic or no pandemic, the essential elements of leadership have not changed. But what does change is the context in which we lead. This requires a leader to adapt their principles to achieve necessary outcomes — because life goes on no matter what. The last two years have provided a milieu through which to view how we adapt leadership to changing conditions. The pandemic challenged our concepts of ethics, tolerance, challenged us to think more critically about ourselves and others; it may have shown us our strengths and weaknesses. How then do we apply the stalwart principals of leadership in an environment that’s fraught and ever-changing? We do this through mental toughness (self-analysis) and resilience (application of adaptive leadership techniques to challenging situations that allow us to remain connected to our “why” — our values and principles).
My time as a Green Beret forced situations that required resilience and mental toughness. Mental toughness necessitates responding to situations in a manner that contributes to the right problem-solving mindset. By honing these skills, you can improve your level of resilience. Mental toughness and resilience are interwoven and should be part of any self-improvement tool kit. It is difficult to become resilient if you aren’t exposed, voluntarily or involuntarily, to situations that require mental toughness. Vice versa, if you improve your mental toughness, your ability to improve your level of resiliency becomes that much easier. Just like an instrument or a sport — you consciously practice these skills to improve your personal performance. We face these same leadership opportunities everyday if we see them; if we pay attention. The pandemic provided just these types of opportunities.
To be clear, mental toughness is not about being the strongest, or not being weak. It is about getting comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s about how quickly you rise after you’ve failed and trying again. It is habits, not personal motivators. Motivation can change, but if we know the “why” behind our behaviors, then we can act in concert with our values regardless of our motivation. Anyone can build these habits over time through intentional repetition.
We didn’t pick the pandemic; it came to each of us and our handling of each encounter influenced your leadership. And the good news is: Everyone can be a leader! You do not need direct reports or need to be the boss of an organization. No matter your status, you can be influential with the right leadership skills. But gaining those skills requires action — rolling up your sleeves and working alongside others, truly listening before coming to conclusions, and being mentally tough in the face of adversity.
I challenge each of you to reflect on two or three specific events during the pandemic that required you to be mentally tough. What could you do better next time you are faced with a similar situation? How would you change your attitude and mindset to become a better leader?
Remember, the pandemic didn’t change leadership. But it may have shifted how you lead. These experiences can prepare you for the next challenge. The strongest metal is forged in the hottest fire — the trials you go through now will make you more capable of handling the next “pandemic,” regardless of what it is. Stay sharp, step up, and be a leader people want to follow — a beacon of light on the hill.
Shane Sherman is president of 18 Sierra Financial, a boutique private lending firm in Colorado Springs, and a Colorado Springs Leadership Institute graduate. CSLI was formed in 1996 to increase the quality and quantity of leaders in the community. Learn more at cslionline.org.
