The issue:
Nonprofits need your help.
What we think:
Plan charitable giving for this year’s taxes.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Who likes saving money? Who likes helping people? The good news, for those who answered “me” to both, is that the United States Tax Code makes it possible to do these simultaneously. And as we approach the end of the calendar year, there’s no better time than now to plan your charitable giving — and your 2021 tax breaks.
Colorado Springs is known for anchoring a small army of nonprofits. A quick google says the city has nearly 3,900 of them. So what does that mean for for-profits?
This from Fidelity Charitable: “There’s financial incentive for Americans to give generously to charity: when you donate to a 501(c)(3) public charity ... you are able to take an income tax charitable deduction. The purpose of charitable tax deductions are to reduce your taxable income and your tax bill—and in this case, improving the world while you’re at it.”
Charitable donations saw a bump when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit our shores in early 2020. In fact, charitable giving increased 2 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to The Blackbaud Institute, a research division of cloud computing company Blackbaud, which works with nonprofit organizations. But memories are short and while that level of giving might not last through 2021, the need certainly will.
Some good news — the IRS has changed the rules to entice more charitable giving this year. For instance, the corporate giving limit has increased to 25 percent of taxable income.
From the IRS: “The law now permits C corporations to apply an increased limit (Increased Corporate Limit) of 25% of taxable income for charitable contributions of cash they make to eligible charities during calendar-year 2021. Normally, the maximum allowable deduction is limited to 10% of a corporation’s taxable income.”
The IRS notes the Increased Corporate Limit does not automatically apply and C corps “must elect the Increased Corporate Limit on a contribution-by-contribution basis.”
The IRS also increased limits on amounts deductible by businesses for certain donated food items.
“Businesses donating food inventory that are eligible for the existing enhanced deduction (for contributions for the care of the ill, needy and infants) may qualify for increased deduction limits,” according to the IRS. “For contributions made in 2021, the limit for these contribution deductions is increased from 15% to 25%. For C corporations, the 25% limit is based on their taxable income. For other businesses, including sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations, the limit is based on their aggregate net income for the year from all trades or businesses from which the contributions are made. A special method for computing the enhanced deduction continues to apply, as do food quality standards and other requirements.”
Also worth noting: Keep good records, because special rules apply to any taxpayer claiming a charitable contribution deduction.
“Usually, this includes obtaining an acknowledgment letter from the charity before filing a return and retaining a cancelled check or credit card receipt for contributions of cash,” according to the IRS. “For donations of property, additional recordkeeping rules apply, and may include filing a Form 8283 and obtaining a qualified appraisal in some instances.”
But what if you really want to donate somewhere but have no idea where to start?
It’s your lucky day! The Colorado Springs Business Journal partners each year with our charitable arm, the Give! Campaign, and we highlight deserving nonprofits in the community through November and December. Look for our first feature next week.
For more details regarding charitable gifts, see Publication 526, available at IRS.gov.
Now, for the sake of your wallet, go out and give your money away!