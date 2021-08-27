Culture eats strategy for breakfast, says the oft-repeated, now truism, coined by Peter Drucker in 2006. Is this good or bad? Good if your culture is supporting your strategy, bad if your culture is defeating your strategy. As we begin our exit from months of isolation due to COVID-19, it’s time for a strategy-versus-culture checkup.
Grieve loss. The loss over these last 18 months must be acknowledged. Check in with team members and communicate to employees how to contact your Employee Assistance Plan. If you don’t have one, get an EAP. There are several local EAP companies that offer counseling services at a low cost to employers. These cost-effective and easy-to-access tools are there to help team members grieve, express frustration, and rebuild their lives at home and work.
Many employees have lacked contact with isolated parents and chronically ill family members, which takes an emotional toll. Employees also lost contact in the workplace and are now coming back to work and experiencing a second loss: not being at home with spouses, kids and pets. Knowing individual circumstances of each team member makes it possible to design the best pathway back to the office. It might mean a limited flex schedule during the transition, technology at home to support a hybrid schedule, a daily walking group of colleagues to reestablish office connections.
As new work patterns and expectations are set, attend to the vision and strategy of the organization to make sure the new work culture supports the organization’s strategy.
Clarity of vision and strategy. A vision statement articulates a preferred future. As employees return to work, the organization’s vision is worth repeating over and over. It simply can’t be overcommunicated. The last 18 months have required so many pivots; employees need to know that the vision hasn’t changed (or if it has, to what?). Consistent repetition of the vision gives everyone an immediate reminder of why the company does what it does and the impact it makes. It gives everyone a foothold back into the organization so they can refocus their own tasks. However, strategy and metrics might have changed. As employees come back, make sure how you measure the success of your strategy is discussed, understood and reinforced.
Meetings. “I can’t do one more online meeting!” But online meetings save time, ensure better participation and are great for quick check-ins. Online meetings are here to stay and they are one of the best tools in a supervisor’s tool kit. Audit the meeting schedule and be intentional about how meeting schedules are created. Has the team found a better way to connect during COVID? Don’t change what is working. Do set aside time for in-depth strategy development meetings. Now is the time to reinforce positive culture learned during the last year and ditch old habits that had become stale and ineffective even before COVID. Culture eats strategy for breakfast; meetings eat productivity for lunch!
Technology. My first job included a team member who took shorthand notes and typed everything on a Selectric II with carbon. So last century. COVID has reinforced the beauty of technology by introducing us to great tools to communicate better, faster and with greater clarity — if we use them well! As employees return, reinforce communication discipline, cover email etiquette (if you are still communicating through email), data integrity and how to behave on Slack channels. Ensure that all employees are up-to-date with your technology and provide training for those who need a refresher. Review the organization’s policies on technology, equipment, and access to ensure the policies are reflective of the organization’s culture.
New culture must be aligned with strategy as employees return to their workplace, or if workplaces have pivoted, employees must understand why changes were made. This requires planning and thoughtfulness from senior managers — the same senior managers who are dealing with personal and professional challenges like everyone else. This next period will prove to be the most difficult and the most rewarding. Successful businesses, by their nature, should strive to be better, achieve more and make an impact for good. Now is the time to engage a new culture, to reinforce your strategy and to be even better than before.
Alison Murray serves as executive director of First Presbyterian Church and is a member of the Board of Colorado Springs Leadership Institute and CSLI Class of 2015 graduate. Contact her at amurray@firstprescos.org. CSLI was formed in 1996 to increase the quality and quantity of leaders in the community. Find more at cslionline.org.