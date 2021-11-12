The election’s over, and what have we learned? It’s pretty clear that the excesses of the left dismay many of those moderate suburban voters that the Dems were counting on, while white working-class voters are deeply estranged from the so-called working class party.
Locally, Springs voters nixed the new Trails, Open Space and Parks proposal while rejecting Colorado Springs School District 11’s proposed $340 million bond issue and electing conservatives to its school board. All understandable but perhaps, as Vincent Vega said in a different context, “excessive.”
Meanwhile, a group of distinguished educators, scholars, businesspeople and activists are getting together to create a new university in Austin. To be called the University of Austin, or UATX for short, it’ll attempt to replicate the great institutions of the past — like Harvard, Yale and Brown before the ascent of “illiberalism and censoriousness.” As The New York Times reported earlier this week, UATX backers expected to raise $10 million for “strategic planning and startup programs” in six months. It took them six weeks.
President Pano Kanelos, the former president of St. Johns College in Annapolis, heads a star-studded group of advisers that includes former Harvard president Larry Summers, playwright David Mamet and historian Niall Ferguson. They’re planning to raise $250 million more to build, staff and launch the school.
They hope that it will be a place of unconstrained debate, starting with “Forbidden Courses” next summer, a program that will focus on “spirited discussions about the most provocative questions that often lead to censorship or self-censorship in many universities.”
Sounds great — but why Austin? It’s a deep blue city in a red state. Wouldn’t a deep red city in a suddenly reddening blue state be a better fit? We have plenty of room for a new university — looks like a job for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Phil Anschutz and Mayor John Suthers. We ought to be able to put together an alluring package, including land, infrastructure and a few bucks from our philanthropic community. We could start by contacting one of the advisers, former University of Colorado president E. Gordon Gee. Or maybe not — as I recall, his time in Boulder was brief and contentious.
And that brings us back to the Democratic Party’s dilemma. They have 11.5 months to persuade voters that they deserve to retain their majorities in the House and the Senate, despite the administration’s perceived incompetence. Can they do it? Only if they rejoin the reality-based community.
As we go into winter, most Americans will be affected by soaring energy prices. If you drive a gasoline-powered car (check!) or live in a home heated by natural gas (check!), especially an ancient, drafty Victorian (double check!), you’re in for some nasty utility bills. You’d think that our elected leaders would pay attention to our petty concerns, and would have made a deal with the Saudis to increase production months ago… nope! Closer to home, Gov. Jared Polis wants to spend millions on electric school buses. That’s fine, but it seems self-defeating for Colorado taxpayers to fund such initiatives when China puts its own economy first and resumes building coal-fired power plants.
The winter of our discontent will hit us with price inflation, supply chain scarcities and predictably nasty weather. Dems will also have well-funded, aggressive and optimistic Republican opponents. They’ll pounce on immigration, critical race theory, and Biden’s alleged dementia.
It’ll be up to Joe to rescue his party, his agenda and his presidency, just as it was up to Jimmy Carter to deal swiftly and effectively with the Iran hostage crisis, which began on Nov. 4, 1979. Carter’s inability to do so made him appear weak and vacillating, and helped sweep Ronald Reagan into office a year later.
Biden needs to go big. Why not offer Republicans a secure and impenetrable southern border in exchange for a path to citizenship for Dreamers? And while he’s at it, do something about energy prices — more charging stations are fine for the electrified elite, but you need votes from ordinary folk. When was the last time you filled your ’67 Corvette, Joe? FYI, unleaded is $4 a gallon these days. If your car gets 20 mpg and you drive it a modest 12,000 miles annually, that’s $2,400.
Climate change is real but money draining out of our pockets is brutally real! Get to work Joe, or get ready for Nightmare 2024.
President Ted Cruz.