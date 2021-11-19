The issue:
Will our Downtown boom keep going indefinitely? Developers, Downtown business people, real estate investors and local government officials seem to believe so.
Five years ago, Kathy Loo and Darsey Nicklasson opened the 33-unit Blue Dot Place, the first Downtown apartment building constructed since the 1960s. Since then, more than 600 units have been built, 2000 more are under construction or ready to begin and 2,000 more have been announced. The new projects are unprecedented in scale, ambition and cost. Consider the O’Neil Group’s 25-story, 316-unit apartment building [see p. 4] conceived for the southwest corner of Cascade Avenue and Vermijo Street. Designed by renowned architect David Tryba, the building will be the tallest in the city and will be flanked by an 11-story office/retail structure.
New hotels have replaced parking lots and functionally obsolete buildings while many useful or historic structures have been completely renovated. It’s Downtown’s long awaited renaissance — or is it? According to the Downtown Partnership, it’s a time for optimism.
“Since 2013, Colorado Springs’ city center has attracted more than $860 million in new investment, a 28 percent growth rate year over year,” according the Partnership. “Today, catalytic developments such as the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame, Weidner Stadium and Robson Arena are driving even more interest in the market…
Downtown is growing its residential population while attracting more than 800,000 annual visitors. Downtown is the epicenter of traditional business and also the epicenter of the free agent economy. Downtown boasts extensive telecommunications infrastructure and a robust fiber optic network, co-working and collaborative work spaces, and scores of coffee shops, breweries, parks and other communal spaces with wi-fi connectivity. Colorado Springs allows freelancers to live in an urban environment without the big city hassle and costs, going from ‘Downtown to downtime’ in no time.”
If our 15-year boom-to-bust cycle is any guide, our present boom is due to end in a couple of years. Yet given its scale and depth, it may well be sustainable. It’s particularly heartening that long-term local real estate investors such as Norwood Development Group and Griffis/Blessing are major participants, and that our built infrastructure has been substantially updated. Looks like all lights are flashing green.
Yet there are a few caveats. If inflation doesn’t abate and interest rates rise significantly, that may put the kibosh on some of the more speculative projects in the pipeline. Higher interest rates might make homes less affordable, adversely affecting the entire regional economy. And even as the boom continues, Downtown small businesses may suffer as suburban customers stay home rather than deal with traffic and parking problems.
Thousands of additional apartments will create more demand, yet strain public infrastructure costs. Will available revenue streams be enough?
Careful planning will be critical if the Springs is to navigate these years of booming demand and development successfully. PlanCOS, the city’s comprehensive plan for growth, lists as priorities: vibrant neighborhoods; unique places; thriving economy; strong connections; renowned culture; and majestic landscapes. It also emphasizes that PlanCOS is “expected to be used in ways that are adaptable to future trends, conditions, and choices that are not entirely predictable” and stresses the importance of monitoring the plan’s success and changing where necessary.
In 2020 Hannah Van Nimwegen, the city’s senior comprehensive planner, told KRCC public input is central to the success of PlanCOS, noting that even during the pandemic, the city understood “you can’t let something sit on the shelf and not talk about it...” She said the city will be paying close attention to key indicators and “in the next few years, we’ll be able to tell if our goals, policies and regulations are actually working. Cities frequently adopt plans and it’s done. They never really look at it again. But here we’re actually talking about possible amendments if something’s not working, if something’s not looking like we think it should.”
Business and community leaders can make their voices heard and play an important role in making sure the city continues to take an wholistic approach to development, assessing and encouraging growth through a lens of well-reasoned strategy, not deep-pockets-win. Public input, feedback and engagement will continue to be the lifeblood of PlanCOS, and the key to a Colorado Springs that works for everyone, well into the future.