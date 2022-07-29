Colorado Springs fancies itself as a bit of a tech-centric community, from its Silicon Mountain boom late last century to its U.S. Space Force presence today. We’re home to the Space Foundation, the National Cybersecurity Center, Space ISAC, multiple defense contractors — and we’re on the verge of becoming a gig city. A drive to help define the future is firmly rooted in our culture.
That’s why it’s so disheartening that the city’s tech industry has failed in creating a hospitable and welcoming environment for women. Last week’s Business Journal reported: “...the city continues to rank near the bottom of an annual study analyzing the U.S. technology workforce, with low representation of women in computer and mathematical occupations and a large pay gap between women and men in tech jobs.”
We also reported that the Springs came in at No. 58 out of 59 cities included in the 2022 “Best Cities for Women in Tech” report by the financial technology company SmartAsset. It’s the city’s fifth straight year in the bottom 10.
Oof...
The only city to rank lower: Tulsa, Oklahoma.
So what are the cities at the other end of the spectrum doing right?
One only need look a short distance to the north to find out. Aurora, in our own backyard, ranked No. 14 in the same SmartAsset study. Women who work in tech in Aurora make 90 cents for every dollar their male counterparts make (still not OK) compared to 73 cents in Colorado Springs (really not OK). In Aurora, women in tech take home $54,626 after housing costs. Colorado Springs: $52,151. In Aurora, one in four tech workers is a woman. In Colorado Springs, that number is less than one in five. And check this out: The percentage increase in tech jobs in Colorado Springs from 2017 through 2020, according to the Census Bureau’s 2017 and 2020 5-year American Community Surveys data, was 15.74. In Aurora, it was more than 36 percent! That was the third-highest out of the 59 cities surveyed.
It’s been proven time and again that a diverse workforce is a more successful workforce. Varying perspectives translate to better decisions and, therefore, a better product and customer experience. In the end: bigger bottom lines. And if your goal is to recruit the best and brightest, no matter the gender, equal pay for equal work would be a good place to start. But small tech companies sometimes, out of staffing necessity, approach human resources as an afterthought. Fair hiring practices are sometimes forgotten, so it’s a good idea to bake these into operations from the start.
But when it comes to improving our standing, one of the most impactful solutions would be to broaden opportunities for girls before they graduate high school — or even middle school, for that matter. Local organizations like Parents Challenge and Spark Mindset have introduced disadvantaged communities and young girls to cybersecurity and other STEM fields. The first step in helping youths find careers in lucrative STEM positions is by simply letting them know such opportunities exist. But these organizations need help.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, “[e]mployment of information security analysts is projected to grow 33 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations.”
There is a wealth of opportunity in tech and a significant population is being left out in the cold. Based on the data, nowhere (except maybe Tulsa) is that more obvious than Colorado Springs.
Our city has laid down solid roots on which to grow its tech industry. Now the industry, hand in hand with nonprofits, the military, school districts, the business community and institutions of higher learning, must create an intentional and coordinated pipeline to attract and retain girls and women in tech.
If you ask SmartAsset, the city has a lot of work to do. The good news: Up is the only way to go.