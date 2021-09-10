Tomorrow is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day of rage, remembrance and reflection. The towers fell, the planes crashed, thousands died tragically and our world changed.
A handful of deluded young men created an appalling disaster. Our reaction to this outrage seemed reasonable at the time. America was under attack, so it was time to root out the nest of vipers that had given birth to such appalling violence and remake the political landscape of the Near East. So began our long, hopeful slog that ended in chaos and tragedy.
Perhaps we can take this day to reflect. How best can we honor the dead, support the living and move forward? Pessimists on both left and right fear that we’ve become a second-rate country, doomed to decay, irrelevance, military impotence and economic stagnation. A 20-year disaster that ends in humiliating defeat has to be someone’s fault, so who was responsible?
Name your favorite villain(s)! Yet when we’ve gone through Joe Biden, George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Democrats, Republicans, the Generals, the Media, Islamic Fundamentalists and the Deep State, we ought to look in the mirror.
“We have met the enemy and they are ours,” said Oliver Hazard Perry in 1813 after defeating the Royal Navy in the Battle of Lake Erie. A decade and a half later, Pogo Possum reframed Perry’s message: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Pogo’s creator Walt Kelly came up with this witty paraphrase to publicize the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. More than 50 years later, the message still resonates. We need to focus on our own problems, solve our own dilemmas and better understand the country we love and share. Our leaders made mistakes, but that doesn’t mean that we have to repeat them.
Ours is a time of sharp, angry and continuing division, of competing geriatric establishments and political gridlock. I don’t remember a time of such frozen foolishness, even during the cultural upheavals of the 1960s.
I remember watching Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo in Breathless in 1961, and loving it. It was brutal, original, made on a shoestring budget and utterly different from any movie I’d ever seen. The world was changing, and it was exciting and scary. Our generation would discard the tiresome conformity of the 1950s and make a new America — just, equitable, young, fun and featuring really cool movies. Except for the movies, we came up short.
We could have attacked climate change 40 years ago, but we didn’t. We could have quietly exited the Middle East a decade ago and concentrated on economic development in Mexico and Central America, but we didn’t. And while we were busy being the world’s ineffectual policeman, China and Russia became fierce geopolitical rivals.
The men and women who remember the hopeful turmoil of the 1960s are now retired and powerless (except for Biden, Trump and Phil Anschutz). If the country is to be healed, we all need to work together and let go of anger. No more vaxxer vs. anti-vaxxer, capitalist vs. socialist, critical race theorist vs. patriotic nationalist, cancel culture vs. founding father, owning the libs vs. right wing crazies. Magnified by social media, these fights are unwinnable.
So how do we heal? How do we disengage from the virtual battlefield and contribute to the greater good? Each of us has to figure that out.
For me, that means decoupling from some aspects of social media. No more liking clever political rants, no more snarky comments, no more telling people that they’re wrong and I’m right. I’ll try to use Facebook as it was originally intended — as a means to connect with distant friends and family and create an amiable circle of new and old acquaintances.
As a journalist, I’ll try to be less censorious, less interested in the shortcomings of our city and its residents and more focused on our past, present and future triumphs. That shouldn’t be difficult. Ours is a peaceful and welcoming city, where Democrats and Republicans usually work together for the common good. We’re the better for it. And as for new hyperpartisan battles, count me out. I’ll be watching old French and American movies, rooting for the Broncos and channeling my suppressed anger toward the
Raiders and Chiefs…