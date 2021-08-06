The issue:
The state recently mandated businesses create some retirement plans or join a state-created plan.
What we think:
While the idea is laudable, we question the timing for many small businesses and feasibility to workers.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
It’s called the Colorado Secure Savings Program, and it’s a program that small businesses in the state must get to know quickly.
The law, created in Colorado Senate Bill 20-200, requires small businesses to create a retirement plan for their employees. It will affect nearly every business: those with five or more employees at a given time in a year, those in business at least two years, and those who do not currently offer a retirement plan.
According to research from the state and provided in the Senate bill, some 934,000 Coloradans don’t have retirement savings. Those include young and minority workers: 50 percent of workers between 25 and 29, and 46 percent of Black workers plus 59 percent of Latinx workers don’t have access to a workplace retirement program. Of lower wage workers, nearly 70 percent of people in the lowest income brackets don’t have access to a retirement program.
What’s not yet clear: whether companies will have to match their employee contributions, and to what level. We don’t know how businesses will make employee contributions into the state-sponsored plan or if the plan will work with external payroll processing companies. According to HR Branches’ Leah Omar, those details are still being worked out at the state and are due at the end of the year.
What we do know: People living paycheck to paycheck will have trouble setting aside money (the withdrawals start at 5 percent a paycheck and go up 1 percent a year until they reach 10 percent), and small businesses might have trouble paying the administrative fees that go along with managing programs like 401(k) plans and Roth IRAs.
The state has a way around the fees. It’s setting up its own Roth IRA plan and requires businesses to deduct a percentage of employee pay into the IRA, which will be portable as workers switch jobs. Businesses will face penalties for not enrolling workers: $100 per eligible employee per year, up to $5,000.
Here’s the bigger issue that is not being addressed: Aside from administrative fees and uncertainty around employer matches and other costs, how will workers save money as they also cope with higher housing costs, higher transportation costs and inflationary increases from supply shortages?
The workers who aren’t saving for retirement are not ignoring the future in favor of spending today. The simple fact is many of them can’t afford to put their savings aside. Workers can opt out; businesses can’t.
But does the savings plan solve the issue? There’s no way to predict how many workers will opt out, and tracking who does and does not want to be part of the retirement plan creates even more paperwork for small business owners. There’s also no way to predict how many will leave the money in the account to grow (there’s no penalty for withdrawal).
For businesses, additional costs are additional burdens. Many are already struggling with staffing, with controlling costs after the pandemic. Is this the right time for more regulation?
There’s no doubt the state is searching for a solution to a very real problem. Estimates are that failure to save for the future could cost the state coffers up to $10 billion in just 15 years.
Our question: Does this address long-term income issues that result in a lack of savings? Would the money spent for this program ($1.9 million this year) be better spent in job training for higher-paid positions, in helping small businesses figure out finances for higher pay and for financial education both for business owners and their workers?
This program doesn’t address real concerns of either business owners or workers. The General Assembly should go back to the drawing board.