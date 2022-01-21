The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center was conceived by the Science and Technology Partnership Forum in 2017 in response to increased reports of gaps in information sharing within the cybersecurity and space communities. Officially launched in 2019, the Space ISAC’s goal is to enhance the space community’s ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; disseminate timely information, and serve as the primary communications channel for the space sector. ISACs are sector-specific, member-driven organizations that serve to foster information sharing and collaboration between public and private sectors.
Throughout 2021, Space ISAC was focused on increasing our information-sharing capabilities as we prepare for the launch of the Space ISAC headquarters located in Colorado Springs in 2022. We are pleased to announce that we have increased not only our membership base, but also our community partners and collaborative groups. Additionally, we have continued to form partnerships with government organizations, which help to strengthen our public-private partnership model.
In September 2021, we grew the Space ISAC fellowship program, offering university students opportunities to participate in exercises, generate threat reports and learn more about cybersecurity in space. Space ISAC supported six fellows in 2021, and we expect to increase fellowship opportunities to serve in the Space ISAC Watch Center in 2022. We are proud that the majority of our fellows are students from UUCCS, with which our headquarters is co-located, majoring in the areas of cybersecurity and computer science.
By the end of 2021, Space ISAC totalled 34 member organizations, comprised of 15 founding members and 19 general members. Space ISAC also offers small business general membership plans, so companies large or small participating in the industry, many of which also call Colorado Springs home, can participate in Space ISAC.
In February of 2021, Space ISAC announced that it had reached Initial Operating Capability following the launch of the member portal and intelligence sharing platform. This milestone comes only a year after Space ISAC’s board of directors met to discuss the timeline for achieving reaching IOC.
MEMBERSHIP
Space ISAC brings a wide variety of benefits to the space and cyber communities, and since our founding we are proud to have cultivated a membership that includes some of the biggest names in the space industry to some of the smallest innovators in the sector.
Our members gain a sense of trust through a network of analysts, executives, and practitioners from the private and public sectors to share critical information and best practices. This trust is what encourages members to share information and cultivate collaboration throughout the space industry, giving the space community a voice.
Space ISAC then shares among its members and trusted sources critical cyber intelligence and builds awareness through frequent alerts, threat assessments and thorough analysis.
Our 15 founding members represent a wide variety of space and cybersecurity industry leaders, academia and federally funded research and development centers. Each of the members of the ISAC has a role to fulfil the mission of enhancing the space community’s capability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents and threats.
In June of 2021, we announced that Microsoft Corporation joined the Space ISAC board as a founding member. Microsoft infrastructure will serve a critical role as a tool for analysts in the Space ISAC Watch Center. Coupled with their intelligent edge advanced analytics and AI capabilities, Microsoft is well-positioned to support the space community’s needs.
In September of 2021, L3Harris Technologies became the most recent founding member, joining Space ISAC in our mission to protect critical space assets. The company’s legacy and commitment to security systems makes them a valuable addition to the Space ISAC Founding Members board.
Our members — big and small — regularly convene to protect the space sector and reduce operational costs by sharing threat intel, analyzing trends, conducting workshops, and gaining first-hand knowledge through training.
GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP
For the benefit of information and threat sharing and risk mitigation, Space ISAC provides private companies with government resources and government agencies with a commercial perspective in our public-private partnership model. This model includes trade-associations and non-profit organizations in addition to government agencies.
In May 2021, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Space ISAC to collaborate on cybersecurity endeavors with respect to the aerospace and space sectors. AIAA brings a long history of convening and promoting aerospace expertise and leadership to complement Space ISAC’s operational capabilities.
Space ISAC announced a collaboration with the New York InfraGard Members Alliance in October 2021 to advance the mission of cybersecurity in space. This partnership exists to strengthen education initiatives, offer user-and-operator training, and bolster information sharing capabilities throughout the space domain.
Space ISAC has continued to remain highly operational through the formation and continued facilitation of member-driven collaborative groups. These groups offer the unique opportunity for private sector companies to collaborate with universities, research laboratories, and other organizations to address issues both in the local and global space communities.
The Workforce Development Community of Interest was chartered specifically to address the needs of the cyber and space workforces, while recognizing the promising opportunities that are available in the Colorado Springs area and beyond. Led by Purdue University and UCCS, this group curates the needs and associated education portfolio to strengthen and channel the promising workforce development opportunities for students, veterans, and the broader community.
THE FUTURE OF SPACE ISAC
As we move towards establishing the initial operating capability for our Watch Center in 2022, our collaborative groups are working diligently to finalize the operational prototype and configure analyst tools, information sources, and cyber infrastructure.
Space ISAC has continued our community outreach, both within and outside of the space domain. We have participated in and led webinars, summits, and community calls, most notably the second iteration of our Value of Space Summit, a two-day community event jointly hosted with The Aerospace Corporation.
Our Watch Center and Cyber Vulnerability Laboratory will offer the global space community access to actionable intelligence resources to help manage the risk of threats and vulnerabilities to space systems. The opening of our Watch Center will mark a critical milestone in the development of Space ISAC’s information sharing capabilities. In addition to our ability to disseminate actionable intelligence, members will also be able to have analysts from their team serve in the Watch Center.
As our earth-bound reliance on space systems continues to increase, it has never been more critical to enhance our ability to share information on vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise, and threats. Space ISAC is looking forward to sustaining the growth we saw in 2021 and increasing our operational capability in 2022.
Erin Miller is executive director of Space ISAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.