Do you remember the olden days... Specifically, 1991? The U.S. was, of course, fighting a war, Russia was in the news but then because the Soviet Union had just dissolved and, believe it or not, one could find a gallon of unleaded for well under $2. And speaking of gas in 1991 (take a minute to appreciate that masterful segue), that year was also the last time the Colorado Legislature raised the gas tax (it’s been 22 cents per gallon since, plus an 18.4-cent federal tax, last raised nearly two decades ago). The tax is the primary funding mechanism for transit-related projects taken on by the state, and the tax doesn’t fluctuate with gas prices. So, as Colorado’s population grows and electric vehicles proliferate, that gas tax presents both a problem (many commuters won’t be paying their fair share) and an opportunity (it’s time to change how we fund transit and transit itself). The shift to electric vehicles is slowly gaining momentum and it’s not difficult to find reports predicting the year EV sales will outpace traditional gas-powered vehicles.
So, now would be an ideal time to reconsider how we pay for much-needed transit-related projects. And businesses with fleets of vehicles should also reevaluate that piece of their business model. First, the funding: The Legislature is going to need to change gears and consider implementing a road usage charge — essentially a way to be sure those who are playing are also paying.
An RUC funding model means drivers pay for how many miles are traveled instead of the amount of fuel consumed. In an age where remote workforces are the norm, the RUC model wouldn’t bring in as much as it would have even four or five years ago, but as more and more EVs make their way onto our roadways, and the more fuel efficient traditional vehicles become, the harder it will be to complete vital projects around the state.
Now that we’ve figured out the fees, let’s look at the good news when it comes to EVs and your business.
Since it appears this shift is all but inevitable, consider how EVs could benefit your workforce. Centrica Business Solutions posted a blog titled “Five reasons to transition your business to electric vehicles.”
Among those: EVs reduce costs and improve productivity. With gas around $5 a gallon, those savings (along with subsidies) multiple vehicles over, are obvious.
And, “[m]aintenance costs are reduced as EVs are inherently more reliable than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles due to fewer mechanical parts prone to failure and often provide better data to enable more proactive maintenance,” Centrica reports. “In addition, implementing ‘at work’ charging, where charging happens while employees are at work, can improve productivity and fleet drivers always start the day fully-charged — enhancing savings across your whole organization.”
According to Centrica, EVs increase employee satisfaction and retention, and EVs can enhance your organization’s environmental reputation, among other benefits.
Yes, there are certainly valid complaints regarding EVs. Electric vehicles are relatively more expensive than their gas-guzzling counterparts, and battery life over longer distances is an issue. But EV costs are already beginning to decline since the technology has become more established and they will continue to do so. Additionally, research has expanded the life of EV batteries. Many run 300 miles without needing to charge and Alcoa Inc., an American industrial corporation, and Phinergy, an Israeli clean energy company, developed a prototype 1,000-mile battery — in 2014! The time it takes to recharge an EV has also shortened and, with continued research, will only get quicker. And if you want to get really sci-fi, EVs of the future may be able to “lend” energy to each other while they drive and, according to Axios, in 2023, Detroit will start testing an electric roadway that will charge EVs by simply driving on it.
From the Leaf to the Tesla to the old-school Prius, EVs are charging onto the scene. They will change everything when they are everywhere. Do your own research, prepare, and it won’t be a shock to the system.