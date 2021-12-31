The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center kicked off 2021 with 2020 in the rearview mirror. Good riddance! Looking back on 2021, we know the pandemic continued to create twists and turns for all of us.
With fires, floods and now a pandemic under our belt, the Pikes Peak SBDC continued our services with confidence. Armed with 50 expert business consultants, coaches and educators, placing us in the top 10 out of 1,000 offices nationwide, the SBDC continued to provide free one-on-one consulting, business workshops and events. Advancing our mission to help existing and new businesses grow remained our focus.
Our small business community remained fierce, switching strategies to keep pace with pandemic challenges, showing remarkable perseverance, and working to make their employees feel safe and valued.
While the SBDC provides assistance through education and consulting, it’s the community that continues to support the growth of our local small businesses, who represent the majority employer throughout our region. That support greatly benefits our economy; buying and shopping local means money spent in our community stays in our community.
SBDC programming, much like the business models of our small businesses, continued to evolve. Our first priority was knowing every detail of the numerous relief programs launched and extended in 2021. Multiple IFRs, or interim final rules, were enough to confuse even the experts. Our tight partnership with the Colorado Small Business Administration and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, ensured we had first hand knowledge of the daily updates needed to guide our small businesses efficiently through programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, adjustments to existing disaster loans from our past wildfires and drought, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, as well as other local and state relief fund opportunities such as the El Paso County Business Relief Fund, and state-level programs including Energize Colorado, Climber Fund, Disproportionately Impacted Business Grant, Colorado Community Revitalization grants.
Providing equitable access to education and support services continued to be a priority. It’s no secret that our minority and rural populations don’t have equal access to information and funding opportunities. Utilizing our strong partnerships with El Paso County Economic Development, the Rise Coalition, minority chambers and rural chambers, SBDC was able to provide education and support to small businesses throughout our region. Providing content in multiple languages was a high priority for us. Thanks to the contribution by the SBA, our Spanish-speaking team members, and partnerships with trusted community leaders, we were able to reach small businesses otherwise left behind.
We provided both leading and responsive small business education. Continuous pandemic regulation changes, from federal to local levels, required quick, responsive education. Collaboration with the El Paso County Public Health, SBA, Colorado Restaurant Association, business recovery teams, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center and Teller County offices provided experts to educate small businesses on very specific topics such as ways to implement restaurant delivery and takeout, mental health, regulations, workforce programs and e-commerce.
In addition, we launched education in recovery strategies through our Leading Edge program for profit and nonprofit grant recipients of the El Paso County Business Relief Fund. New e-commerce strategies helped businesses make sales to a wider network of customers both nationally and internationally. Previously virtual workshops and consulting went hybrid, with both virtual and in-person elements. Topics such as mental health, e-commerce, digital marketing, financial assistance, and supply chains rose to the top as our most sought-after education.
As of Dec. 1, the SBDC has been able to serve 649 active clients, retained and created 384 jobs, assisted with $9,038,225 in capital infusion, $6,211,654 in increased sales, and $4,038,011 in increased contracts. The SBDC conducted 1,317 client sessions with a total of 1,665 hours and maintained an 98 person counseling satisfaction rate. The SBDC conducted 134 workshops and events with a total of 2,549 attendees. Unique customers served through all services currently equate to 1,581.
For 2022, we have been working diligently on the next evolution of business education, consulting and coaching.
1. Focus groups: We’ll continue to hold focus groups throughout the community to include current business clients, current SBDC consultants and facilitators, non-clients and business partners, with multiple generations being represented.
2. Startups: The SBDC is seeing an influx of business startups. During the pandemic, many fled positions on the frontlines to the safety of small business ownership. SBDC will provide: Full-day onsite and programming for business startups on the first Monday of each month starting in February; education on business plans, followed by immediate consulting and coaching.
3. Mature business: Specialized topics for the advancement of mature businesses, including contracting and certifications, selling to Fortune level companies, CEO management strategies, master mind group discussions.
4. Rural communities: We’re expanding partnerships to serve rural communities.
5. Diversity, equity and inclusion: We’ll host or co-host events and programs such as the Minority Business Summit, Minority Informed Series, Women Informed Series, and minority business consulting; support multiple chambers’ events to provide seats for our minority small business owners and leaders who otherwise may not be able to attend; and launch our SBDC series in Spanish.
6. Federal relief funds: SBDC has been awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated towards the following projects: Leading Edge strategic planning for El Paso County Business Relief Fund grant recipients; translation and implementation of Spanish series programs; expansion of veterans and cybersecurity education; and rural engagement.
7. Continuing programs: We’ll continue deep and meaningful partnerships in our community, including: Courses for Creatives with the Pikes Peak Arts Council; Small Business Week with BBB of Southern Colorado; Connect2Dot with OEDIT and Colorado Department of Transportation; and small business campaigns such as #BundleUp4SmallBiz and #ShopSmallandLocal.
As we navigate 2022 as a community, remember our success is dependent on everyone working together. Shopping local, supporting local and adding the small business voice to our strategies will help our economy grow and succeed in the face of uncertainty.
Aikta Marcoulier is executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
