It was just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2021 — just about a month ago, believe it or not. That was a Wednesday, the day the Business Journal goes to press each week so it can make your desk by Friday. Or at least that’s the plan. Due to the extraordinarily high winds that day, our power went out minutes before we were to wind up the issue and move on to the next one. Those responsible for getting the paper to press scrambled, some leaving our Downtown office to find a spot with power.
It was to no avail. Despite all the workarounds we tried, we missed our press deadline that day.
For us and for many other businesses, the storm was a wakeup call: Our contingency plans weren’t strong enough. And it impacted employees, partners, readers and advertisers — everyone who touches our product, in one way or another, every week.
We’re working on our plan, but looking ahead, we know it’s not just wind we have to worry about.
Nearly two years ago, when COVID-19 first reached America’s shores, businesses did their best to adapt, making online ordering, remote work, virtual meetings and curbside pickup happen at lightning speed. Still, many didn’t make it. Today, we’re seeing virus numbers explode like never before in this pandemic. While deaths have not followed the same trajectory, the mere contagiousness of this variant is wreaking havoc on classrooms and board rooms, throwing an assortment of monkey wrenches into how we, as a society, operate. As if those weren’t enough, 2021 wrapped up with the Marshall Fire — the most destructive in Colorado history — tearing through northern Colorado. If your business had been in the path, would you have had a continuity plan to keep serving your customers? And a safety plan to ensure your employees knew what to do?
Resolutions are a big part of any new year. We think creating an emergency plan for your business and your employees should be near the top of your list.
If hazardous weather were to hit during business hours, could you ensure the safety of your staff?
If a fire tore through your neighborhood, do you know how to evacuate? Is your business’ important information backed up off site?
Can you manage a cyberattack that shuts down your systems or takes your customer information hostage?
Building in redundancies — from power to personnel to physical space — is a good start. And testing a plan the day an emergency happens isn’t planning at all. You need to run practice scenarios so everyone is familiar with your strategy (and backup strategy) before it’s needed, so loopholes can be addressed before things get real.
Also, consider discussing your plans with similar businesses in your area and join forces. If you own a restaurant and your power goes out, can you move some of your perishables to the walk-in freezer down the street if it’s still working?
It’s important to note, from an employee-retention and recruiting perspective, top talent tends to stay with companies that show they care for their employees. That includes safety considerations.
When it comes to business continuity, there’s so much to consider. Reporter Jeanne Davant has written extensively on the topic. If you haven’t already, check out her cover story about how some local businesses are reconsidering their disaster and continuity planning due to the December windstorm.
Nobody knows what 2022 has in store. But we can be certain that preparing for a little bit of everything will make any challenge easier to overcome.
