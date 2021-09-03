The issue:
Like many other cities in the American West, Colorado Springs has cycled through booms and busts. Longtime residents remember the brutal local recession following the savings and loan collapse of the 1980s, the tech bust of the late 1990s, and of course the Great Recession of 2008-2012.
In each bust, real estate prices declined precipitously, developers went broke and homeowners saw their equity shrink.
Is today’s powerhouse economy headed for the same fate? Local economists, real estate experts and elected officials don’t believe so, citing the economic strength of our city and region. City tax collections in June set new records, while confident developers and builders plan massive new apartment projects in the Westside and Downtown.
Kathy Loo and Darsey Nicklasson, who partnered in 2013 to create the 33-unit Blue Dot Place on South Nevada Avenue, ignited today’s Downtown apartment boom. Since Blue Dot opened in 2016, The Mae on Cascade, Casa Mundi and 333 ECO have opened, contributing 360 new units to the Downtown portfolio. Many more are on the way. In July, the Downtown Partnership said that since Blue Dot Place opened in 2016, 3,000 units have been built, are under construction or planned.
On the Westside of town, another 1,500 units are slated to come to market during the next few years. Once derelict properties are suddenly in demand, as developers seek large centrally located parcels suitable for multifamily development. Consider the 2.57-acre parcel at 240 S. 21st St. that once housed a small slaughterhouse. It’s listed for sale as a redevelopment opportunity. Asking price: $3.18 million. Assessed value of land: $190,021.
While the boom endures, home values may continue to climb, jobs will be plentiful, businesses will prosper, new companies will form and we’ll all benefit… or will we?
During former booms, skeptical anti-growth advocates focused on the perceived evils of suburban sprawl. They argued that developers profited by sticking residents with hefty special district taxes and putting the city on the hook for providing services for communities that didn’t generate much tax revenue. Their solution: Stop subsidizing suburban housing and support high-density housing in and close to Downtown.
City policies have helped nurture an apartment boom and suburban growth is also ticking along nicely. Do we have the best of all possible worlds? Longtime commercial real estate broker, former city councilor and political gadfly Tim Leigh believes otherwise.
In a recent letter to city councilors, Leigh focused on the negative impacts of proposed apartment mega-projects ringing the Mesa neighborhood (where he once lived). He believes that increased density will bring congestion, deteriorating infrastructure and unanticipated change to the city. He fears that these changes will diminish our shared equity in the beauty and livability of the city, and eventually affect the value of our homes.
He may have a point. Thousands of new apartment units clustered in and around the central business district will also create thousands of daily auto trips, further straining our already congested highways. Yet demand for such apartments remains strong, and our renewed Downtown is splendid.
Traffic congestion is a problem, but one that we already experience. We need housing in and near Downtown; the demand exists and building duplexes can’t fill it. Those who oppose new multifamily construction in areas long dominated by single-family dwellings often appear to believe that apartment dwellers degrade and devalue the neighborhood. Rooted in the urban/suburban divides of the 20th century, such beliefs have no basis in fact, and no place in today’s America.
So let’s enjoy our long boom, and hope it keeps going for a few more years. We’re all passengers on this fast-moving train to the future, and we’ll miss the boom when it finally ends. As the saying goes, the Bull goes up the stairs and the Bear jumps out the window.