Any business owner knows the world is changing fast. Among those changes: Consumers no longer see online and offline shopping as distinct experiences. They expect to be connected all the time with many options available for interacting with a business. Shopping must be fast and efficient, rich, experiential, and always easy and intuitive. In addition, purpose-driven consumers have taken over as the No. 1 consumer segment in the United States. It is also important to note that this is the first time this has ever happened. Purpose-driven consumers expect companies to cater to their needs while providing a great service or product and live up to their social and environmental responsibility claims. That’s a lot for any business to balance, but here is the history of the research to support the shift.
In 2020, IBM partnered with the National Retail Federation and found that the importance of brand purpose surpasses cost and convenience for today’s shoppers. The study polled 19,000 consumers from 28 countries across all demographics and generations. For decades, the value-driven consumer led the way as the largest consumer segment of the marketplace. The value-driven consumer was interested in the best quality product for the best price; in 2020, that segment ranked as the largest, at 41 percent of the market. In the same 2020 study, IBM found that a growing number of consumers were “prioritizing those (businesses) that are sustainable, transparent, and aligned with their core values when making these decisions. They’re willing to pay more, and even change their buying habits, for brands that get it right.” At that stage, the purpose-driven consumer had 40 percent of the marketplace.
IBM stated “With a proliferation of brands and products at shoppers’ disposal anywhere at any time, corporate values now outweigh product costs and convenience. Consumers of all ages and incomes pay much higher premiums for products aligned with their personal beliefs. On average, 70 percent of purpose-driven shoppers pay an added premium of 35 percent more per upfront cost for sustainable purchases, such as recycled or eco-friendly goods. 57 percent of them are even willing to change their purchasing habits to help reduce negative environmental impact. 79 percent of all consumers today state it is important for brands to provide guaranteed authenticity, like certifications, when they’re purchasing goods. Within this group, 71 percent are willing to pay an added premium — 37 percent more — for companies offering full transparency and traceability.”
In February of 2022, IBM resurveyed consumers, this time finding that purpose-driven consumers — those who choose products and brands based on how well they align to their values — now represent the largest segment (44 percent) of consumers. This is HUGE news and is something every business owner should pay attention to. As the type of consumer changes in the United States and around the world, businesses need to make sure they have the right business strategies and the right marketing approach to meet the needs of consumers who prioritize purpose.
As business owners and leaders consider modifying their business models to adapt to an ever-changing business environment, they need to consider how they are pursuing their digital transformation in an increasingly hybrid world, while building a transparent and authentic strategy that supports their environmental and social impact initiatives.
Businesses should consider a solid social impact strategy that not only reaches consumers, but also their employees. According to Gallup, Gen Z and Millennials now make up nearly half (46 percent) of the full-time workforce in the United States. These age groups want to work for trusted and ethical companies that have a track record of successfully implementing sustainability and providing value back to their communities through social impact. In addition, according to research from Pricewaterhouse Coopers, 65 percent of people worldwide want to work for a company with a social conscience. Finally, in a labor market where finding employees is tough, having a strategy to attract top talent and retain it through a successful social impact strategy is going to be key to building a successful team in 2022 and beyond. As business evolves, so must we. Determine what type of social impact strategy is right for your organization to ensure you are focusing on the purpose-driven consumer and hiring quality employees that believe in your business and your purpose.
Disruptive innovations are creating new industries and business models, while destroying old ones at an increasingly rapid pace. With new technology, data analytics and social media transforming how we communicate, younger generations of consumers and workers will heavily influence how businesses find success. The business environment continues to evolve. Is your business ready to embrace a higher purpose?
Jonathan A. Liebert is CEO of BBB of Southern Colorado, and CEO and cofounder of the National Institute for Social Impact — NI4SI.org