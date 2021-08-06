In 2020, as nonprofits navigated the early months of the pandemic, the philanthropic community recognized the urgency of addressing organizational capacity while simultaneously pivoting programs to meet community need.
Nonprofits faced unprecedented demand, in uncharted territory, with no idea what the future would hold.
In response, the Resiliency Through Innovation (RTI) Initiative, a collaboration of regional nonprofits, BKD CPAs & Advisors, and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation — representing an army of regional funders — was born.
The program encourages innovation and strong business practices through an initial financial and organizational assessment. Nonprofits are invited to participate in a self-evaluation to determine how they can learn from the past, and the pandemic, to strengthen themselves.
The pandemic elevated the need for emergency relief to direct service organizations helping individuals and families impacted by job loss or reduction — but there was a gap for entities that did not fit this category.
The funding community wanted to encourage nonprofit business leaders to utilize the pandemic-related pause and reflect on the core of their organizational work, examining how to preserve, expand and reshape the way they serve people and adapt to a new normal.
The first cohort had a total of 11 nonprofits participating in a financial and organizational assessment.
BKD CPAs & Advisors, with a portfolio including more than 50 percent nonprofit, health care and other public-sector clients, was engaged to co-construct, coordinate and administer RTI. The program provided nonprofits with holistic, in-depth technical assistance.
In Phase 1, RTI assessed select participants’ financial metrics, operating indicators, leadership and governance trends and stakeholder input. This phase produced a SWOT analysis, five-year financial trend evaluation, benchmarking data, survey results, organizational scorecards, and scenario planning.
Phase 2 utilized information and observations from Phase 1 to help identify and address focus areas including governance, programmatic review, resource development, communications, and a financial assessment.
One trait was clear: Participating nonprofits care deeply for their work, constituents and stakeholders, and embody a culture of excellence, evaluation and improvement.
The program’s most common observations involved financial policies and procedures, governance on-boarding, job descriptions and trainings, as well as fundraising strategies and communication planning. Findings were no surprise to the participants, reiterating the need to focus on budget, capacity, and resources to address the observations. Recommendations outlined the need to identify and prioritize the organization’s administrative needs and then take proactive steps to address them.
RTI celebrates the opportunity for nonprofits to use their assessment process to engage their board members and organizational leadership, prioritizing identified areas of growth and opportunity. It provides a critical third-party evaluation from an outsider who has expertise in nonprofit financial management.
At its core, the program is simply a tool for smaller nonprofits to deeply engage in building organizational and financial capacity.
Nonprofits received targeted technical assistance to drive reevaluating and streamlining of operations, as well as guidance on directing or redirecting funds to align with their respective mission to build a sustainable organization. This results in stronger programming and more purposeful collaborations.
Regardless of the organization, the past 16 months have presented substantial challenges to the nonprofit industry and, for many, those challenges are not over. Organizations have had to reinvent how they solicit, allocate and deploy financial and personnel resources.
RTI’s overarching goal was to provide information, observations, and customized services to help address unmet administrative needs and thereby build resiliency within the organization and, in turn, our community.
Self-reflection is a powerful tool.
The pandemic, which activated the RTI initiative, gave the public, private and philanthropic sectors the opportunity to collaborate and strengthen nonprofit outputs to ensure efficient and impactful services for our community. nCSBJ
Mina Liebert is director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak Community Foundation, a coalition of funders who have made an estimated $123 million investment in the region since 1928.