The issue:
Thanks to climate change, we’re all facing a drier future.
What we think:
It’s time to put conservation measures in place to ensure growth in the city.
Tell us what you think:
There’s an adage in the West: Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over.
But the time for fighting over water use has come and gone. Cooperation, collaboration and innovation need to flow to water agreements across the states and in the arid West.
News this week that the Colorado River’s Lower Basin will enter its first water restrictions is the latest sobering reminder that Colorado leaders must contend with potential water shortages, even as the West’s population grows.
In Colorado Springs, we’ve already taken steps to provide water for future generations: We have water agreements across the state; we created the Southern Delivery System to pump water uphill from the Pueblo Reservoir. Colorado Springs Utilities recently announced it is exploring reusing potable water to reduce water use. CSU leaders are thinking ahead and getting creative — and that’s good news in a fast-growing city.
Is it enough? What if the water isn’t there to bring to the Springs? What if other water agreements face the same future as the Colorado River Compact?
We need to prepare for an uncertain future; we need to take steps to conserve water now as part of our plans for future growth and development.
Some options: Each high-efficiency toilet in new housing could save 12,000 gallons of water annually. CSU should create incentives for homebuilders and commercial property owners to install newer toilets instead of older, less efficient models. According to greenbiz.com, restrooms are a big water consumer: They account for 30 percent of water use in hotels; 40 percent in offices and 45 percent in schools. Installing newer toilets in restrooms would be a simple fix — and one that could extend water availability for years.
While indoor water use consumes an estimated 55 gallons for every person, every day, it’s not the main issue in urban areas. Outdoor water use stands out: those lush, green lawns we’re all so proud of. More than half of water use in urban areas is outdoors, according to water consultant Amy Vickers on nextcity.com.
Colorado Springs must incentivize xeriscaping — natural, beautiful landscapes that need very little water. Stop watering lawns and instead promote native, drought-resistant plants. For those who want green lawns, restricting watering days is vital, even in wetter years.
Developers of new commercial properties can create parking lots that are porous to prevent runoff and unnecessary damage to Fountain Creek.
And Colorado Springs should establish water conservation goals — according to Texas Living Water Project, the goal there is 1 percent annual reduction per 140 gallons per capita per day.
But conserving water for our municipal utility means less money from water customers. CSU will have to carefully manage rates so people who use less don’t pay more for their conservation efforts.
Cities in dry states across the West are looking for ways to conserve water and preserve development and growth. For now, Colorado Springs is ahead of the game, but as drier years loom, we’ll need a continued push for conservation.